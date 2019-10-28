Ashley HomeStore Celebrates 1,000th Store Milestone in Millsboro, Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley HomeStore celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their 1,000th store on Saturday, Oct. 26. The new store has a 22,000 sq. ft. showroom located at 26955 Dickerson Road in Millsboro. This HomeStore is owned and operated by Barnes Furniture Inc., who also owns the Ashley HomeStore in Delmar, DE.

Ashley HomeStore

Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Ron Wanek, Founder and Chairman of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., along with a number of the company's executives and distinguished guests, joined the Licensee and employees for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Today was a memorable experience for the Ashley Furniture family as we cut the ribbon on our 1000th HomeStore," said Todd Wanek. "We look forward to continuing to offer a world-class experience whether it's in-store or online. Ashley HomeStore's exponential growth is one of many efforts to cater to our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand."

The first Ashley HomeStore opened in 1997, in Anchorage, Alaska. In just over 20 years, Ashley HomeStore has become the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the best-selling furniture store brands in the world, with locations in 56 countries.

"It's been an incredible journey since opening our first HomeStore in 1997," said Ron Wanek. "We are grateful for all of our wonderful employees, Licensees and customers that have helped us achieve this substantial growth over the last two decades."

Partnered with the sophisticated supply chain of Ashley Furniture Industries, Ashley HomeStore has the ability to provide the best price, selection, and speed to customers around the world every day.

Justin Barnes, Vice President of Operations, Barnes Furniture Inc., stated, "Customers no longer have to compromise when shopping for furniture. Ashley has provided the perfect retail model, allowing the customer to have the selection and value of a large brand and the service of a locally owned and operated store."

This week, the Millsboro HomeStore presented a $1,000 donation to each of the following non-profit organizations from their local community: Millsboro Fire Department, Millsboro Police Department, East Millsboro Elementary School and American Legion Post 28 Oak Orchard-Riverdale. Additionally, during the grand opening events, customers who make a purchase of $499 or more will have the opportunity to select one of these four organizations for an additional $25 donation made by the store.

"Being from here, we understand that the best businesses have a relationship with the community that extends beyond the transaction. For this reason, we focus our charitable giving on the people who give selflessly to our community every day: firefighters and EMS, police officers, teachers and veterans," said Barnes.

The store's interior architectural design includes the new merchandising and lay out plans of Ashley HomeStore. The showroom features complete lifestyle vignettes, down to the final detail of lighting, rugs and wall art. Product categories include bedroom, dining room, upholstery, leather, occasional tables, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses and accessories. Technology enhances the environment, incorporating various elements to improve the customer shopping experience.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,000 locations in 56 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2017. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesinc.com and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. on Facebook.

