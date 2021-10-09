Ashley Stewart Announces The Opening Of Two New Stores

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Stewart, the leading American plus-size retailer, and lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of two new retail experiences in the South Florida market. With these openings, Ashley Stewart explores new growth opportunities in two of the country's premier outlet retail shopping centers - Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills.

"We've been in the business for 30 years, and throughout that time, we've continued our commitment to body diversity and inclusion. We believe we have the best fit in the world for plus-size women and pride ourselves on boldness, individuality, color, and pattern," said Gary Sheinbaum, CEO of Ashley Stewart. "In addition to great fashion options, we believe our product assortment will resonate with the local consumer base. We're excited to test-and-learn as we grow in response to her evolving needs."

Proud to be the sole plus-size retailer in both shopping centers, Ashley Stewart will utilize this exclusive access to highlight the company's sub-brand, Curvy Girl. A more youthful, edgy aesthetic, Curvy Girl provides sexy, fashion-forward pieces perfect for festivals, concerts, and informal gatherings. The collection offers two-piece sets with modern embellishments, jumpsuits, distressed denim, joggers, and other fashion options. In addition to a greater assortment of Curvy Girl, Ashley Stewart will spotlight special designer lines, including partnerships with DKNY Sport, FILA, Champion, and future capsule collections. The extended pop-up locations will also carry denim, dresses, intimates, including the brand's patented Butterfly Bra, along with Ashley Stewart fashion and accessories.

Ashley Stewart will launch each extended pop-up in partnership with Leap, Inc. (Leap), the omnichannel retail platform for modern brands. An innovator in immersive retail marketing, Leap's adaptive platform supports Ashley Stewart's customer acquisition and retail marketing strategies. The brand will leverage Leap's infrastructure, operations, and technology to engage a new customer segment while creating scalable growth channels.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to take a deeper look into our consumer base within South Florida. We see Leap's turn-key platform as a tool to build deeper connections and increase our omnichannel customer experience," said CEO Gary Sheinbaum.

The grand opening for the first extended pop-up, designed within a 3,397 square-foot space, is slated for Saturday, October 9 in Dolphin Mall, Miami's largest outlet shopping center, located at 11401 NW 12th Street in Miami, FL. Ashley Stewart is pleased to also join the retail roster at Sawgrass Mills, a tourist destination and one of the largest outlet shopping centers in the U.S. located at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL. Just in time for the holiday season, this second pop-up encompassing a 2,896 square-foot retail space is set to open on November 6.

Since its founding in 1991, Ashley Stewart® has stood for uncompromising style, fashion and value, championing the confidence and empowerment of women. Today, Ashley Stewart is a leading omnichannel retailer offering the hottest looks for women sizes 10 to 36 with a significant e-commerce presence at www.AshleyStewart.com and 82 stores across the United States.

Leap enables brands to deploy modern, immersive retail stores that drive growth and acquire customers. By leveraging millions of data points and a platform strategy, Leap makes physical retail more productive and less risky for brands. Discover and learn more about Leap's platform and brand stores powered by Leap at http://leapinc.com .

