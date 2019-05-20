Ashley Stewart® Partners with DUBGEE -- A New Clothing Line by Whoopi Goldberg

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Stewart® , the leading lifestyle and social commerce brand, is excited to announce today its partnership with DUBGEE – a new clothing line inspired, founded and designed by Whoopi Goldberg.

Serving as the exclusive plus-size-only DUBGEE retail partner, Ashley Stewart is thrilled to be leading the charge to introduce the new collection into the curvy and size-inclusive marketplace.

"Ashley Stewart is more than just a clothing brand. It's a movement, a lifestyle and a broader platform that I'm grateful to be a part of," said Whoopi Goldberg, Founder of DUBGEE. "I'm delighted to partner with Ashley Stewart because their mission to empower women, inspire ambition and strengthen the community really hits home, and ultimately is what this new fashion line is all about. I am proud to say that I Am Ashley Stewart."

After returning from a recent vacation in Greece – her first trip in 20 years – Whoopi struggled to find clothes available in her size, so she set out to create a line of her own. Using colors, shapes and patterns that pushed her own style boundaries, the DUBGEE brand was born. Inspired by the founder's initials "W.G." for Whoopi Goldberg, the new fashion collection empowers and promotes individuality with stylish, comfortable and aspirational products that fit every lifestyle. Meant to be worn, layered and lived in, each garment is created with its ambitious, fun-loving customer in mind. In this collection, Ashley Stewart will carry 27 DUBGEE styles, which includes tops, bottoms, dresses, loungewear and accessories, available in sizes 1X – 3X.

"For thirty years, Ashley Stewart has stood for individuality, strength and fun, so a partnership with Whoopi was only natural," said James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart. "We couldn't be happier to welcome DUBGEE into our family and our increasingly influential platform.

The Ashley Stewart X DUBGEE collection is available for purchase May 20th online at AshleyStewart.com. Select Ashley Stewart stores across the country will carry the collection in time for Memorial Day weekend.

For more information about the new Ashley Stewart X DUBGEE collection, visit AshleyStewart.com and follow @ByAshleyStewart and @ByAshleyTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com , a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV . Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, and community leadership. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

About DUBGEE

Inspired, designed and created by Whoopi Goldberg, DUBGEE is a national fashion brand in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, LLC. Encouraging all people to be confident in their real selves, DUBGEE empowers individuals by providing stylish, comfortable and aspirational clothing that fits every lifestyle and is steeped in rich American culture.

