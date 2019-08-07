Ashton-Drake Creates Lifelike Doll To Comfort Memory Care Individuals

The concept of doll therapy for dementia patients has been met with favorable results in memory care facilities. Comfort dolls have been known to improve patients' moods, provide a calming influence, and give a sense of focus. Kathy Wilhelm, Senior Marketing Manager behind Kayla , has received positive feedback from those who have seen results first-hand. "The effects of Alzheimer's are overwhelming, both on the patients and their families," she explains. "We have heard from caregivers who tell us that Kayla calls to mind some of the best and most loving parts of a patient's memory. The doll gives them a way to feel needed."

But Kayla's influence extends beyond the original purpose. "Customers who have purchased the doll for non-memory care individuals have told us she provides comfort for them as well," added Wilhelm.

Kayla The Comfort Doll is available for $119.99, with a portion of each purchase supporting Alzheimer's research. Visit www.ashtondrake.com/kayla for details.

