Ashwini Karandikar, Former Global President of Dentsu Aegis's Amnet, Joins MMI's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwini Karandikar, the former Global President of Dentsu Aegis's Amnet has joined the Advisory Board of Method Media Intelligence ( www.methodmi.com ).

Ashwini is an internationally recognized entrepreneurial executive with proven experience in advertising, business development and operational excellence across the globe. She successfully launched, established, expanded and operated Amnet (Dentsu's global programmatic group) in 50+ markets, making it one of the most globally consistent and profitable business units in the network, and led the development of market leading and revenue generating service innovations, such as the Amnet Audience Center and the Clean Supply initiative.

Ashwini joins MMI at a significant juncture in its growth. She will act as an expert advisor to the company, working with its management, employees, consultants, and other advisory board members. Ms. Karandikar will also advise on go-to-market and sales strategies and managing, building, and accelerating customer channels and pipelines of business development and revenue for potential and existing customers. She will also act as a strategic advisor on the company's upcoming financing rounds, facilitating introductions to potential partners, prospects and other relevant contacts.

About MMI

MMI are laser focused on helping brands pursue a clean supply of media investments via the deployment of newly patented innovative technology, which is privacy-friendly, easy to deploy across 100% of spends, and can be fully integrated to existing data depositories and reporting platforms. Founded in 2017 by Shailin Dhar and Praneet Sharma, MMI have offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, and a growing base of leading advertisers deploying their technology in multiple markets, including General Motors, with additional investment via GM Ventures.

Scott Thomson, MMI's Chief Operating Officer, says, "The very fact that we were able to attract someone of Ashwini's stature is testament to the potency of our proposition. She knows the space inside and out, and was once nominated as one of the top 30 most powerful women in the sector. She's super-smart, connected and collaborative, skills we are excited to draw upon as we develop our approach to market."

Ashwini Karandikar says, "Media supply ecosystems are evolving and converging at a faster pace than previously forecast. What attracted me to MMI were their elegant and impactful solutions that will enable advertisers to curate goal-based media supply strategies in a clean and transparent manner. I am excited to partner with them to further develop their proposition and footprint."

