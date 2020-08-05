ASI Announces Winners of Prestigious 2020 Counselor Awards

The annual awards, nominated by industry peers and chosen by the editors of ASI's award-winning Counselor magazine, recognize the industry's outstanding individuals and companies. Each winner is profiled in the annual Counselor State of the Industry issue, updated to reflect the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

For the first time, the awards ceremony was a virtual presentation hosted by ASI President and CEO Timothy M. Andrews.

"I'm proud of every one of our Counselor Award honorees, who displayed ingenuity, creativity, leadership and generosity during an unprecedented period in our industry's history," said Andrews.

During the ceremony, ASI also unveiled the Top 40 Distributor and Top 40 Supplier rankings – the largest companies in the industry based on 2019 revenue.

Among suppliers, SanMar, headquartered in Issaquah, WA, was number one, becoming the first company in the industry to crack the $2 billion mark, with an estimated $2.4 billion in total 2019 sales of promotional products. Jeremy Lott is president of SanMar. Coming in at number two and three in the list of Top 40 Suppliers was alphabroder and S&S Activewear.

Among distributors, 4imprint, headquartered in London, U.K., was once again number one, with a record-setting $839.3 million in 2019 sales. Kevin Lyons-Tarr is CEO of 4imprint. HALO Branded Solutions and Staples were number two and three on the list of Top 40 Distributors.

The 2020 Counselor Award winners are:

Person of the Year: Jo-an Lantz , president/CEO of Geiger

, president/CEO of Geiger International Person of the Year: Michael Freter , managing director of PSI

, managing director of PSI Technology Executive of the Year: Sai Koppaka, president/CEO of BEL USA

Sai Koppaka, president/CEO of BEL Distributor Entrepreneurs of the Year: Spencer Kramer , CEO; Chris Ferriter , VP of business development; and Scott Latimer , CFO, of Sobe Promos

, CEO; , VP of business development; and , CFO, of Supplier Entrepreneur of the Year: Ryan Moor , CEO of Ryonet and Allmade Apparel

, CEO of Ryonet and Allmade Apparel Supplier Family Business of the Year: Jornik Manufacturing

Jornik Manufacturing Distributor Family Business of the Year: City Paper Company

City Paper Company Bess Cohn Humanitarians of the Year: Jordan Bartlett , co-founder; Scott Henderson , co-founder/CEO; and Logan Altman , director of customer experience, of Doing Good Works

, co-founder; , co-founder/CEO; and , director of customer experience, of Doing Good Works Woman of Distinction: Carol de Ville , president of The Branding Co.

, president of The Branding Co. Lifetime Achievement Award: Marty Lott , SanMar

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry.

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute

Related Links

http://www.asicentral.com

