ASI Chairman and CEO Subir Chowdhury Awarded ASME Soichiro Honda Medal

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has awarded Subir Chowdhury the prestigious 2022 ASME Soichiro Honda Medal. The medal recognizes an individual for an outstanding achievement or a series of significant engineering contributions in developing improvements in the field of personal transportation. Past recipients include inventor John J. Mooney and quality pioneer Joseph M. Juran. ASME will present the award to Chowdhury tonight at its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Forward Conference in Indianapolis.

The award citation recognizes Chowdhury "for outstanding contributions to the improvement of processes and products quality in the automotive industry through pioneering works on quality engineering, which has helped to save OEMs and suppliers around the world billions of dollars."

"I am deeply honored to receive the ASME Honda Medal," says Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of ASI Consulting Group, a global leader on strategic initiatives including operational excellence, quality management and engineering consulting, and training. He has been helping clients in many industries to transform their organizations by embracing quality and developing processes that increase market share and profitability by saving billions of dollars. He is regarded as one of the most influential management thinkers in the world by Thinkers50 UK. His alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, established the Subir Chowdhury School of Quality and Reliability, the first of its kind in the world to promote education and research on quality. The University of California at Berkeley established the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies that champions the study of Bangladesh's cultures, people, and history, the first of its kind in the United States. He is the author of 15 books, including several international bestsellers including "The Power of Six Sigma," "The Ice Cream Maker," and "The Difference." He is an honorary member or Fellow of 10 global prestigious professional societies and has received many awards including the Outstanding American by Choice Award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers' Gold Medal, the Mensforth Manufacturing Gold Medal from the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, SAE International's Arnold W. Siegel Humanitarian Award, and the American Society for Quality's Distinguished Service Medal for lifetime achievement.

"We are pleased to present Subir Chowdhury with this award for his many contributions to quality engineering in the automotive industry," says ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. "This recognition is well deserved."

