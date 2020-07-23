ASI Government CEO Tim Cooke elected to the Industry Advisory Council Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI Government is proud to announce that its CEO, Tim Cooke was elected to the Industry Advisory Council (IAC) Executive Committee as Vice Chair for Finance for a term of two years that began on July 1, 2020. Tim is excited to join the other elected members of the Executive Committee of the Industry Advisory Council announced by Dave Wennergren on June 29 (IAC Executive Committee) to ensure continued success of the organization during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Tim drives innovation, learning and collaboration across the federal acquisition landscape. He works through many organizations in that focused endeavor: ACT-IAC, NCMA, INSA and the Professional Services Council. For ACT-IAC, he led the development this year of the newly launched Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations: https://www.fai.gov/periodic-table/ , speaking on Government Matters about the ways this innovative acquisition tool is supporting acquisition transformation across government: https://govmatters.tv/working-to-simplify-acquisition-innovations/.

Tim leads ASI Government, founded to help government transform acquisition for mission success in 1996. Under Tim's leadership, ASI continues to develop and promote innovative acquisition methods, modernize acquisition processes and tackle complex initiatives through human-centered and customer-focused techniques that cut across government functions to deliver desired mission outcomes.

SOURCE ASI Government