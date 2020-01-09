Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2020 announces date change to 5-7 November

Since some new labour policies, especially minimum wage and standard working hours, will be effective soon, Informa Markets received many requests from industry players all over the world to change the fair dates. The original dates 6, 7 and 8 November are respectively Friday, Saturday. Working on Sundays may be against labour policies. The organizer then decided to move the fair dates one day ahead to be 5, 6 and 7 November, which are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most stakeholders will be more flexible in scheduling their exhibitions and visits.

Featuring smart, energy-saving, sustainable and eco-friendly agrarian technologies and applications, Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is an unique trade fair in Asia-Pacific and one-stop international B2B trading platform. The 3-in-1 event, Asia Agri-Tech, Aquaculture Taiwan and Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum, had accumulated more than 60,000 professional buyers and facilitated around USD 35 million business in the past three years.

"We realized how market players value our trade show. As the trade show organizer, our missions are not only to connect agricultural value chain globally for the industry's success, but also maximize the benefits to all parties in the industry for the event," said Sabine Liu, General Manager of Informa Markets Taiwan Office.

Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum will be launched at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from 5th to 7th November 2020 and coherently held with Aquaculture Taiwan & Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum. The fair is expected to attract more than 450 exhibitors and 700 booths to fill 7,000 square meter exhibition area, and bring diverse solutions of food safety, biosecurity and food crisis. For more exhibitor information, please contact Ms. Sophia Lu at Informa Markets Taiwan Office. (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898; FAX: +886-2-2738-4886; Email: aat.sales@informa.com)

About Informa Markets

Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

Website: www.agritechtaiwan.com

SOURCE Informa Markets (UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch)

Related Links

http://www.ubm.com

