Asia Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Conference 2019: Focus on Technology Development as Well as Applications for Biomarker Analysis - Seoul, South Korea - September 9th-10th, 2019

The "Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Asia 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference brings together a focus on technology development as well as applications for biomarker analysis in cancer, cardiovascular disease and other disease classes.

The conference focuses heavily on the various classes of circulating biomarkers and emphasizes the many technology platforms currently being utilized to interrogate Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes.

The potential of EVs/Exosomes for Therapeutics Development and Delivery are Presented as well as the Potential of EVs derived from Stem Cells for Regenerative Medicine.

This conference also features a showcase of companies involved in the study of cfDNA, CTCs and Exosomes and technologies in this space.

Korea is an excellent venue for this Asia/Pacific conference with a very strong scientific and technology focus and extensive research in this space plus the excellent conference location in Seoul is accessible from around the world to maximize networking and partnering activities at this conference.

Agenda:



Circulating Biomarker Classes (Circulating Cell-Free DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells, Exosomes)

Biomarker Cargo



Technologies for Isolation and Analysis

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Classes of Biomarkers (RNA, DNA, Protein)



Engineering, Delivery Vehicles and Therapeutics Development



Technologies for Study

Liquid Biopsy Development

Clinical Development and Pipeline



Regulatory Landscape in Asia



Technologies for Implementing using Biofluids

Speakers



Conference Chairs



Chulhee Choi

Professor, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST); President, Cellex Life Sciences



Yong Song Gho

Professor, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH); President of Korean Society for Extracellular Vesicles; Chairman, Rosetta Exosome



Keynote Speakers



Yoon-Kyoung Cho

Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology; Group leader, IBS; FRSC, Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry



Hyo-Il Jung

Professor, Yonsei University



Chwee Teck Lim

NUS Society Chair Professor, Acting Director, Biomedical Institute for Global Health Research and Technology, National University of Singapore



Jan Ltvall

Professor, University of Gothenburg; Founding President of ISEV



Dominique PV de Kleijn

Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands



Sehyun Shin

Professor & Director, Nano-Biofluignostic Engineering Research Center, Korea University and Anam/Guro Hospital of Korea University



Steve Soper

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology

