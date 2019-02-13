Asia Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Conference 2019: Focus on Technology Development as Well as Applications for Biomarker Analysis - Seoul, South Korea - September 9th-10th, 2019
Feb 13, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Asia 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference brings together a focus on technology development as well as applications for biomarker analysis in cancer, cardiovascular disease and other disease classes.
The conference focuses heavily on the various classes of circulating biomarkers and emphasizes the many technology platforms currently being utilized to interrogate Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes.
The potential of EVs/Exosomes for Therapeutics Development and Delivery are Presented as well as the Potential of EVs derived from Stem Cells for Regenerative Medicine.
This conference also features a showcase of companies involved in the study of cfDNA, CTCs and Exosomes and technologies in this space.
Korea is an excellent venue for this Asia/Pacific conference with a very strong scientific and technology focus and extensive research in this space plus the excellent conference location in Seoul is accessible from around the world to maximize networking and partnering activities at this conference.
Agenda:
- Circulating Biomarker Classes (Circulating Cell-Free DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells, Exosomes)
- Biomarker Cargo
- Technologies for Isolation and Analysis
- Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes
- Classes of Biomarkers (RNA, DNA, Protein)
- Engineering, Delivery Vehicles and Therapeutics Development
- Technologies for Study
- Liquid Biopsy Development
- Clinical Development and Pipeline
- Regulatory Landscape in Asia
- Technologies for Implementing using Biofluids
Speakers
Conference Chairs
Chulhee Choi
Professor, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST); President, Cellex Life Sciences
Yong Song Gho
Professor, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH); President of Korean Society for Extracellular Vesicles; Chairman, Rosetta Exosome
Keynote Speakers
Yoon-Kyoung Cho
Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology; Group leader, IBS; FRSC, Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry
Hyo-Il Jung
Professor, Yonsei University
Chwee Teck Lim
NUS Society Chair Professor, Acting Director, Biomedical Institute for Global Health Research and Technology, National University of Singapore
Jan Ltvall
Professor, University of Gothenburg; Founding President of ISEV
Dominique PV de Kleijn
Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands
Sehyun Shin
Professor & Director, Nano-Biofluignostic Engineering Research Center, Korea University and Anam/Guro Hospital of Korea University
Steve Soper
Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/398tdw/asia_circulating?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article