Asia Development & Investment Bank Announced Its Plan of Expanding Into the US Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Development & Investment Bank Limited (ADIB) is hosting the Asian Investment Opportunities Exchange Meeting to discuss further the view and opportunities for expanding its market in the U.S. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.

With the global spreading of CRS, the U.S. has already become the harbor of capital. When facing the land of opportunity with a huge stock market and currency market, ADIB is hoping to uncover more financial potential. Therefore, the Asian Investment Opportunities Exchange Meeting will become the platform for experts and successful individuals in the financial field to share their knowledge and perspectives.

"We are excited to meet all the financial experts and potential partners," said Sun Yu, the CEO of ADIB. "This will become a milestone for entering the U.S. market and develop strong partnerships at the same time."

Since its establishment, ADIB has been focusing on energy investment (including new energy, clean energy), financial services innovation, international oil trade and associated storage areas such as project investment. As energy has become a focus of the world's countries in the development of national policy, ADIB's mission is to seek the balance of Asia's energy production and consumption and serve Asian oil-producing countries of oil production, storage and transportation, processing and marketing base.

Furthermore, ADIB has also been helping its partners to develop. Take Com Wat PLC and Quest Mark Capital, for example, both with strong backgrounds in investment and financial management, who are recently promoting a funding of a special purpose foundation called Teddy.

With a strong network and insightful business vision, ADIB is hoping to find out the tendency of financial development in modern society and the significant points in Asia investment. And this meeting will become the platform for international experts in the fields to gather and share knowledge.

ABOUT ADIB

Asia Development & Investment Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as ADIB) is an off-shore bank, whose shareholders consist of the World Islamic Foundation and a number of international financial institutions. The headquarters of the bank is located in Malaysia with a complete organization system for international finance and syndicated combined credit. The business scope of ADIB includes offshore banking, commercial paper, credit financing, investment banking, Asian oil reserve operators, asset securitization, asset management and syndicated combined credit.

