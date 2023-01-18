Asia Female Gamers Report 2022: Complete Insights and Analysis of Asia's Female Gamers Across Games, e-sports, and Streaming Along with Market Size and Potential

Jan 18, 2023, 08:45 ET
The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.
As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.
What's included:
- Market size and potential
- Demographics
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games
- Esports and streaming
- Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers
- Market comparisons
- Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Addressable Market and Market Potential
- Market Share and Growth
- Demographics
- Platform Use
- Time Spent Gaming
- Spending on Games
- In-Game Spending and Items
- Gaming Locations
- Reasons for Visiting icafes
- Demographics by Country
- Income Distribution by Country
- Spending by Country
- Platform Preferences
- Genre Preferences
- Decision Drivers
- Time Spent Gaming by Country
- Esports and Streaming Viewership
- Top Female Game Streamers
- Top Female Vtubers
- Top Female Pro Gamers
- Top Female Esports Teams
- Top All Women Tournaments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iil3f5
