ASIA IRVING AND KYRIE IRVING HOST HER KAI & I POP-UP WITH LIMITED PIECES AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF GIVING

Space is limited. Masks are required. Media interested in attending this public event must email [email protected] to request access.

ABOUT HER KAI & I

HER KAI & I is a lifestyle brand that shares and reciprocates learning and inspiration from around the world. Co-created by siblings Asia Irving and Kyrie Irving, HER KAI & I fundamentally believe that collectively we can prioritize what matters most in life and create an environment with more positivity and meaningful interaction. Through community, apparel, art, service, and experiences, HER KAI & I encompasses quality, purpose, authenticity, creativity, social consciousness, and sustainability within everything it designs.

