Asia Metals Inc. Posts Consecutive Record Sales Quarters

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., posted the Company's third quarter sales, which marked the highest quarter sales results achieved to date and surpassed the record sales from the second quarter. Precious and base metal production and sales for the third quarter have reached their highest levels in the history of the Company.

"Q2 was a record sales quarter for us and we have now surpassed that benchmark in Q3. I'm really proud of the team effort to have achieved a record-breaking quarter despite the extensive efforts required to close our joint venture funding and begin a drill program. We had more equipment additions and facility improvements in Q3 that further enhanced our production processing efficiency. Also, the consistent efforts of our business development team, with their tremendous relationships forged throughout Asia, have continued to make a strong impact on our bottom-line and drive the success of the Company," stated James Gilbert, the Company President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Website: www.asiametalsinc.com Phone: 702-866-9054 Cervitude Intelligent Relations Nicholas Coriano

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiabroadbandinc.com

