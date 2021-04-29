Asia NFT Platform DeFine Art Releases its Version 2.0

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFine Art is a decentralized NFT Platform focused on Asia. After its official launch, DeFine has brought on famous artists and influencers from Asia, some of which made the first NFT sales in the Asia region totaling over 400 ETH. These included social media influencer Bart Baker, who has over 60M followers worldwide, who sold the first tokenized interactive video NFT in Asia, and Mari Kim, a famous South Korean contemporary artist and animator who sold the first tokenized digital art NFT in Korea. Recently, the platform introduced works from renowned Chinese artist and photographer Taijun He, whose works have been collected by many institutions and individuals around the world.

To further enhance the user experience and features on the platform, DeFine Art has now developed and released the latest Version 2.0. In Version 2.0, DeFine Art added several new features like ERC-1555 support and a Fixed Swap function where users can buy and sell NFTs at a fixed price. Also, it added additional display features for creators, allowing users to fully access all of the creators' information. The updated features of the platform significantly improve the users' experience while making it easier for creators and artists to display and sell NFTs.

DeFine claims that more top artists, musicians, influencers, and creative talent across Asia are coming into NFT world and onto its platform.

About DeFine Art

DeFine Art aims to build the premier Asia-focused NFT platform similar to other platforms like Opensea and Nifty Gateway while establishing an NFT ecosystem in Asia. The platform facilitates the fusion of real-world assets and blockchain technology in many aspects, with digital art, music & videos, gaming, collectibles, and decentralized financial assets being tokenized into digital assets. Additionally, it functions as a decentralized NFT marketplace with features including auctions, Initial NFT Offerings (INO), on-chain exhibition, and DeFi modules that enable the tokenization of NFT assets into more liquid financial assets.

SOURCE DeFine Art