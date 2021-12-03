Asia Pacific & China Office Furniture Market Report 2021 - Focus on Office Seating, Office Desking, Office Cabinets and Filing, Partitions and Acoustic Products

Dec 03, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Office Furniture Market in Asia Pacific and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The office furniture market in Asia Pacific and China report offers a detailed analysis of the office furniture sector in nine Asia Pacific countries (Australia, China, India - new in this year edition -, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Vietnam), through basic office furniture sector data for the time series 2015-2020, major trading partners, leading office furniture companies and prospects of the office furniture market in 2021 and 2022 for the whole area and for each considered country.
SCENARIO AND BASIC DATA
The first part of the report provides market evolution and figures by country: office furniture production and market openness, consumption, imports and exports of office furniture up to the year 2020, production of office seating by country, exports destinations and origin of imports, market trends and office furniture consumption forecast 2021-2022.
The study also analyses the leading office furniture companies in Asia-Pacific and China, providing total sales of office furniture for the top companies, and market concentration.
Incidence of Height-Adjustable Tables on office desk consumption in the Asia Pacific: consumption of Height-Adjustable desks in China and Japan (and 'Others') and the manufacturing presence in China (sales in a sample of specialist manufacturers -with short profile- and short profile of manufacturers of mechanisms and lifting bases).
Distribution and growth of E-Commerce: office furniture consumption by distribution channel (direct, dealers/distributors, e-commerce) in the Asia Pacific and incidence and trends in online sales of office furniture in China, India, Japan, and Others.
Focus on China
For the Chinese office furniture market, this study also offers:
- Sector peculiarities and manufacturing presence
- Product segments: Office furniture production breakdown (Office Seating, Office Desking, Office cabinets and filing, Partitions and acoustic products)
- Competition: Total sales of office furniture in leading companies and by product segment (Seating, Office Desking, Executive furniture, Office cabinets and filing, Wall units and partitions) and short profiles of leading manufacturers
- Sales on the domestic market: Office furniture sales by region and Sales by region in a sample of companies; Estimated market share in a sample of 100 leading companies
- Distribution system: breakdown by distribution channel and breakdown in a sample of companies
- Prices: Swivel chairs (brand and price positioning in a sample of leading companies), Operative office desk (average retail prices in a sample of companies), and Executive/presidential desk (average retail prices in a sample of companies)
- International trade: Office furniture exports by country of destination and office furniture imports by country of origin. Office seating imports and exports.
- Demand determinants: Macroeconomic indicators
COUNTRY ANALYSIS: Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Vietnam
In addition to the analysis of the status and prospects of the office furniture sector, for each considered country the study also provides:
- Competitive system Sales of office furniture and estimated market share in a sample of leading companies (with short profiles of the leading manufacturers)
- Distribution system (when available)
- International Trade of office furniture: Office furniture exports by country of destination (Seating and office furniture); Office furniture imports by country of origin (Seating and office furniture)
- Demand determinants: Macroeconomic indicators
A list of around 200 among the most important players operating in the office furniture sector in the Asia Pacific completes the research.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY. Research tools, geographical area, samples and notes
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY. The office furniture market in Asia Pacific and China
SCENARIO AND BASIC DATA
- Market evolution and figures by country: Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Vietnam
- Office furniture production and market openness
- Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture
- Office furniture and office seating. Production by country
- International trade
- Office furniture. Exports and imports by country
- Export destinations and origin of imports
- Market trends and forecasts
- GDP forecasts 2021-2022, Vaccinated population, Home-based workers, employees back in the office
- Office furniture consumption by country, forecasts 2021-2022.
- Leading companies in Asia-Pacific and concentration
- Total sales of office furniture for the top twenty companies
- Top 5 local manufacturers of office furniture by country and revenues
- Height Adjustable Tables: a fast-developing segment
- Distribution and e-commerce growth
FOCUS: OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET IN CHINA
- The office furniture sector in China
- Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture market in China
- Office furniture consumption in China. Forecasts 2021-2022
- Sector peculiarities and manufacturing presence
- Product segments: Office furniture production breakdown
- Office Seating: breakdown by kind and coverings. Supply by kind and coverings in a sample of companies
- Office Desking: breakdown by kind and by worktop material. Supply by structure and by material in a sample of companies
- Office cabinets and filing. Breakdown by kind and material. Supply by kind and material in a sample of companies
- Partitions and acoustic products. By kind in a sample of companies
- Competition: Total sales of office furniture in leading companies
- Seating
- Office Desking
- Executive furniture
- Office cabinets and filing
- Wall units and partitions
- Sales on the domestic market
- Office furniture sales by region and Sales by region in a sample of companies
- Sales of office furniture and estimated market share in a sample of 100 leading companies
- Distribution Channels
- Sales breakdown by distribution channel
- Sales breakdown by distribution channel in a sample of companies
- Prices
- Swivel chairs. Brand and price positioning in a sample of leading companies
- Operative office desk. Average retail prices in a sample of companies
- Executive/presidential desk*. Average retail prices in a sample of companies
- International trade
- Exports: Office furniture exports by country of destination. Office furniture and seating
- Imports: Office furniture imports by country of origin. Office furniture and seating
- Demand determinants
COUNTRY ANALYSIS. AUSTRALIA, INDIA, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN (CHINA), THAILAND, VIETNAM
- The office furniture sector
- Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture
- Office seating and office furniture
- Office furniture consumption. Forecasts 2021-2022
- Competition
- Sales of office furniture and estimated market share in a sample of leading companies
- Distribution system (when available)
- International trade
- Exports. Office furniture exports by country of destination. Seating and office furniture
- Imports. Office furniture imports by country of origin. Seating and office furniture
- Demand determinants
APPENDIX: List of Mentioned firms with company name, address and general contact details.
Companies Mentioned
- Chueng Shine
- Featherlite
- Fursys Group
- Godrej Interio
- Henglin Chair
- Hoa Phat Furniture
- Hyundai Livart
- InteriorCo
- Itoki
- Koas
- Kokuyo
- Merryfair
- Modernform
- Okamura
- Perfect Office
- Poh Huat
- Savimex Corp
- Schiavello
- Siam Steel
- Sing Bee
- Sunon
- Teknion Malaysia
- UB Group
- UE Furniture
- Wipro
- Workspace
- Xuan Hoa Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dtaii
