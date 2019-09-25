Asia-Pacific $11.8 Bn Air Compressor Market to 2024 by Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Regional Insight

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) air compressor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The key factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and expanding automotive industry. An air compressor is a mechanical device, which compresses the air using energy (chemical, electrical, or any other form). Several industries make use of this technology, such as food & beverage, textile, chemical & cement, oil & gas, and automotive.

When type is considered, the APAC air compressor market is bifurcated into dynamic and positive displacement. Out of these, the positive displacement category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and is predicted to hold its position during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, due to the rising demand for rotary air compressors. Dynamic air compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This category is further divided into axial flow and centrifugal compressors.

On the basis of application, the APAC air compressor market is categorized into textile, construction, food & beverage, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil & gas, automotive, chemical & cement, and others. The category of industrial manufacturing generated the highest revenue during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well due to its fast growth in India and China. The application of food & beverage is expected to progress the fastest during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Portability

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Pressure

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor

1.3.6.1 Oil-free piston air compressor market segmentation by application

1.3.6.2 Oil-free piston air compressor market segmentation by pressure

1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Country

1.3.8 Analysis Period

1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.9.1 Value

1.3.9.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Compressor Type

4.1.1.1 Positive displacement

4.1.1.1.1 Reciprocating

4.1.1.1.1.1 In-line

4.1.1.1.1.2 V-shaped

4.1.1.1.1.3 Tandem piston

4.1.1.1.1.4 Single-acting

4.1.1.1.1.5 Double-acting

4.1.1.1.1.6 Diaphragm

4.1.1.1.2 Rotary

4.1.1.1.2.1 Screw

4.1.1.1.2.2 Vane

4.1.1.1.2.3 Lobe and scroll

4.1.1.2 Dynamic

4.1.1.2.1 Centrifugal

4.1.1.2.2 Axial

4.1.2 By Lubrication Type

4.1.2.1 Oil-free

4.1.2.2 Oil-flooded

4.1.3 By Portability

4.1.3.1 Portable

4.1.3.2 Stationary

4.1.4 By Pressure

4.1.4.1 Ultra-low-pressure

4.1.4.2 Low-pressure

4.1.4.3 Medium-pressure

4.1.4.4 High-pressure

4.1.4.5 Hyper-pressure

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Construction

4.1.5.2 Power

4.1.5.3 Industrial manufacturing

4.1.5.4 HVAC-R

4.1.5.5 Chemical and cement

4.1.5.6 Automotive

4.1.5.7 Oil & gas

4.1.5.8 Food & beverage

4.1.5.9 Textile

4.1.5.10 Others

4.1.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market

4.1.6.1 By application

4.1.6.1.1 Construction

4.1.6.1.2 Industrial manufacturing

4.1.6.1.3 Food & beverage

4.1.6.1.4 Chemical and cement

4.1.6.1.5 Healthcare

4.1.6.2 By pressure

4.1.6.2.1 Ultra-low-pressure

4.1.6.2.2 Low-pressure

4.1.6.2.3 Medium-pressure

4.1.6.2.4 High-pressure

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing proliferation of screw compressors

4.3.1.2 Use of multi-stage compressors

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demand from automotive industry

4.3.2.2 Rising demand for energy efficient air compressors

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Noise pollution factor

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Launch of compressors with IoT technology

4.3.4.2 Growing gas pipeline network

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Positive Displacement Air Compressor Market, by Type

5.1.1.1 Reciprocating air compressor market, by type

5.1.1.2 Rotary air compressor market, by type

5.1.2 Dynamic Air Compressor Market, by Type

5.2 By Lubrication Type

5.3 By Portability

5.4 By Pressure

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Country

5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application

5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Australia and New Zealand Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

13.2 Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

13.4 Recent Activities of Major Market Players

13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

13.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.2 Product Launches

13.5.3 Partnerships

13.5.4 Facility Expansions

13.5.5 Client Wins



Chapter 14. Company Profiles



Atlas Copco AB

Elgi Equipments Limited

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Rechi Precision Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prmgvq





