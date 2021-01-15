Asia-Pacific $4.6 Billion Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other) Market to 2026 Featuring JMnano, Kao Corp, L Brands, Lion Corp & Unilever

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals , Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market will be USD 4.5 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic in the form of gels, foams, sprays, or in liquid which is used instead of wash hands to avoid infectious diseases. The surging importance of hygiene and sanitization to prevent contagious diseases among the Asia-Pacific region will further boost the growth of this market. China & India are the major markets for hand sanitizer owing to growing awareness regarding hygiene, especially hand hygiene as well as health consciousness among the population along with the outbreak of numerous diseases.

The Centre for Disease Control, famously known as CDC, has recommended using hand sanitizer to avoid getting sick. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are growing awareness about health and wellbeing; new fragrance launched in the hand sanitizer industry, changing lifestyles. Most important due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally, people have understood the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitization.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the leading sanitizer, especially in the healthcare sector. Nevertheless, concerns over the toxicity and harmful effect of alcohol-based products on the skin have raised the demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers.

Covid-19 Impact on Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

The surging prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, and most prominently in the Asia-Pacific region, has boosted the demand for hand sanitizers tremendously.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By End Users

7. Product - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

7.1 Gel

7.2 Spray

7.3 Foam

7.4 Others

8. Distribution Channel - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

8.1 Online

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3 Pharmacies Stores

8.4 Others

9. End User - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Restaurants and Hotels

9.3 Households

9.4 Others

10. Country - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

10.1 China

10.2 India

10.3 Japan

10.4 South Korea

10.5 Indonesia

10.6 Singapore

10.7 Thailand

10.8 Vietnam

10.9 Malaysia

10.10 Rest of Asia Pacific

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Developments

11.3 Revenue Analysis

JMnano

Kao Corporation

L Brands, Inc.

Lion Corporation

Unilever plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b97j0a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

