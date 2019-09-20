Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Market 2019-2025: Forecast by Harvesters, Threshers, Pumps, Power Tillers, Rotavators and Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Products (Harvesters, Threshers, Pumps, Power Tillers, Rotavators and Others), by Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific (APAC) agriculture equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-25.



APAC agriculture equipment market is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period as the region is going through a phase of transition from conventional methods of farming to mechanized farm practices. The declining number of workers involved in agricultural practices, rising labor cost, government subsidies on purchase of agriculture machines, increased need for operational efficiency and modernization of agriculture sector are the major reasons that are expected to drive the market of agriculture equipment in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



A major reason for the growth is the increased government support in way of subsidies on the purchase of agriculture equipment and fixing minimum crop price to stabilize farmers income. Examples include the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization Scheme in India and Indonesia Agriculture Work Plan 2019. Other factors that are expected to drive the APAC agriculture equipment market are the rapid urbanization, increased food demand, migration and ageing of the rural population, due to which the number of farmers is decreasing, and dependence on farm mechanization is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.



Countries such as Japan and China are projected to grow at a slower pace as compared to other countries in the APAC region as the market in these countries is already reached a saturation level. However, the market is anticipated to witness a phase of recovery from 2019 onwards. China is the major contributor to the Asia Pacific agriculture equipment market revenues.



Amongst all the products, the tractor is the major shareholder in the Asia Pacific agriculture equipment market revenues and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Moreover, 30.1-70 HP segment acquired the major revenue share in the market of tractors, rotavators, and threshers in the APAC region, while 70.1- 130 HP is the major revenue contributor in case of harvesters. For pumps, 130.1- 200 HP and for power tillers, less than 30 HP acquired the largest share in the total market revenue of these products in 2018.



Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific agriculture equipment market are Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Yanmar, John Deere, Claas, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CNP Pumps, Ebara and Torishima.

Markets Covered:



By Products:

Tractors

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP



70.1 HP- 130 HP



130.1 HP- 200 HP



Above 200 HP

Harvesters

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP



70.1 HP- 130 HP



130.1 HP- 200 HP



Above 200 HP

Threshers

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP



70.1 HP- 130 HP



130.1 HP- 200 HP



Above 200 HP

Pumps

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP



70.1 HP- 130 HP



130.1 HP- 200 HP



Above 200 HP

Power Tillers

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP

Rotavators

Up to 30 HP



30.1 HP- 70 HP



70.1 HP- 130 HP

Others (Rice Transplanter, Weeders, Excavators and Farm Carriers)

By Countries:

India

Indonesia

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles (Top 10)



CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

CNP Pumps

Deere and Company

Ebara

Grundfos

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Massey Ferguson

Torishima Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7nfpe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

