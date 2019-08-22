Asia-Pacific Aircraft, Ships, and Combat Systems Market Report 2019: The Saturated Environment is Increasingly Competitive

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Aircraft, Ships, and Combat Systems Market Overview, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers Asia-Pacific defense markets with an emphasis on operational requirements, technology trends, and the competitive environment. It includes current and future spending estimates for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance.



Platforms including surface ships, submarines, fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned vehicles; as well as combat systems such as missile defense, electronic warfare, and command & control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (C4ISR) will be discussed.

Political and territorial tensions remain high in the region. Many nations have a desire to modernize their forces, become more self-sufficient, and participate in global defense export markets. This is leading countries to increase defense spending, seek market information that will help identify opportunities to improve their own forces and develop products for export.

The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources, and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Also discussed is how dual-use civilian and military technologies such as satellites, geospatial, cloud computing, mobility, robotics, gaming, autonomy, social media, and cybersecurity are utilized.

Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.

The purpose of this study is to highlight nations' defense spending and technology trends for aircraft, ships, and combat systems.

The regional defense industry's competitive structure is outlined to help market participants better understand how to increase direct sales and partnerships in the region.

Key Features

Describe the current status and trends of the region's aircraft, ships, and combat systems segments

Determine the market size for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance

Outline the top operational priorities that determine defense technology purchases

List the primary drivers and restraints for national defense markets

Portray the relative market attractiveness of each country and technology for industry participants

Illustrate potential sales and partnering opportunities for the defense industry in the region

Suggest go-to-market strategies for current and future industry participants

Key Issues Addressed

What is the size and growth rate of the region's defense market?

Which companies are the market leaders and present partnering opportunities?

What weapons platforms and combat systems have are in demand?

Where are the dual-use civilian and military technology applications being applied?

Why are many Asian nations improving their combat capabilities and emphasizing the export of defense equipment?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Key Takeaways

Top Operational Priorities and Challenges

Aircraft Segment Trends

Ship Segment Trends

Combat System Segment Trends

2. Research Scope, Methodology, and Objectives

Research Scope and Methodology

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Aircraft, Ships, and Combat Systems - Market Overview

Regional Overview

RDT&E, Procurement, and O&M Program Funding by Area

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Defense Spending by Country-2018 and 2024 Snapshot

Market Attractiveness by Country and Technology

Competitive Structure

Defense Export Considerations

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Conclusions



