Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market 2018-2023 - Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

The "Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Country,Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific animal feed additive market is projected to reach $ 6.3 billion by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing production of livestock across the region.

Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing preference for processed food and growing consumption of poultry and pork as sources of protein are among the key factors that are expected to boost demand for animal feed additives across the Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

As animal feed additives also provide disease prevention and improve feed utilization, demand for animal feed additives is anticipated to register healthy growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of animal feed additives market in APAC:

Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type, (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific animal feed additive market are





DSM Dyneema

Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd.

DuPont Asia-Pacific, Ltd.

Adisseo Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd

BASF Asia-Pacific

Cargill Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte Limited

Lonza Biologics Tuas Pte Ltd

ADM ( Shanghai ) Management Company

) Management Company Novozymes ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd.

) Investment Co., Ltd. Chr. Hansen ( Beijing ) Trading Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Analyst View







4. Voice of Customer







5. Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market Outlook







6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type and By Livestock)







7. Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market - Country-Wise Analysis







8. Market Dynamics







9. Market Trends & Developments







10. Value Chain Analysis







11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape







12. Competitive Landscape







13. Strategic Recommendations







