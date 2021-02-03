Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games Market to 2025: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities in the $85 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.



Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.



The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



Cloud Gaming services that are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.



MARKET SIZE

The market size of Asian Animation and VFX industry was US$ 49.95 billion in 2020

The market size of Asian Video Games industry was US$ 36 billion in 2020

in 2020 The Asian animation and VFX industry is growing at the rate of 2-5 % YoY

3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments

The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Asian Animation & VFX Industry

2. Asian Television Animation Content Demand Forecast

3. Asian Video Games Industry

4. Asian eSports Industry

5. Japan Animation, VFX & Video Games

6. India Animation, VFX & Video Games

7. China Animation, VFX & Video Games

8. South Korea Animation, VFX & Video Games

9. Philippines Animation, VFX & Video Games

10. Taiwan Animation, VFX & Video Games

11. Vietnam Animation, VFX & Video Games

12. Thailand Animation, VFX & Video Games

13. Singapore Animation, VFX & Video Games

14. Australia Animation VFX & Video Games

15. Malaysia Animation, VFX & Video Games

16. Indonesia Animation, VFX & Video Games

17. Israel Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

18. Pakistan Animation, VFX & Video Games

19. Bangladesh Animation, VFX & Video Games

20. United Arab Emirates Animation, VFX & Video Games

21. Saudi Arabia Animation, VFX & Video Games

