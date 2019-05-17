Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Markets Report 2019, Analysis 2017-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) anti-drone market is expected to generate a revenue of $2,105 million by 2025.

The security issues caused by unsanctioned drones as well as a rise in illegal and terrorist activities are projected to be the key growth factors. A citable example of the menace caused by unregularized drones would be that of Tokyo, where a man, who was against the nuclear policy of Japan, purposely crashed a drone, filled with radioactive sand from the ill-fated Fukushima nuclear power plant, on the Prime Minister's office in 2015.



Traditional kinetic counter-drones, electronic counter-drones, and laser counter-drones are the three categories when the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market is segmented by technology. Among these, counter-drones that work on electronic technology are predicted to lead the domain in the near future. Compared to laser drones, the electronic variants were adopted significantly sooner in the region, but manufacturers are now working toward developing technologically advanced laser counter-drones.



Similarly, on segmenting the market by platform type, UAV-based, hand-held, and ground-based are the three resulting subdivisions. Among these, the ground-based category led the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market in 2017 with more than 60% share. But, the future CAGR of UAV-based counter-drones is slated to be the highest, owing to shifting consumer preference toward advanced variants for counteracting the threats posed by unsanctioned drones.



Further, commercial, government, military and defense, and others are the various categories within the end use market segment. Among these, the military and defense sector is expected to dominate the APAC anti-drone market during the forecast period due to growing defense budget of countries, such as China. Further, many countries in APAC are specifically investing in counter-drones with advanced technology.



China led the APAC anti-drone market in 2017 with more than 35% share, and it is expected to hold on to its dominance in the coming years too. In the last few years, the Government of China has invested heavily in military technology to strengthen the capabilities of its armed forces. The country comes second in the world in terms of defense budget, just behind the U.S. In addition, seven among the world's largest defense manufacturers are situated in China.



Major anti-drone manufacturers in the APAC region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge on their competitors. Further, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach.



DroneShield Limited, The Boeing Company, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Thales S.A., Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Airbus SE, Liteye Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. are the major market players.

