Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market 2019-2020 & 2027: Consolidated Government Approach in Emerging Economies Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drug Class; Action Mechanism; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 15,784.01 million by 2027 from US$ 11,591.97 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the cephalosporin segment accounted for the largest share of the market; it is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This class of antibiotics is usually safe due to low toxicity to self-cells and remarkable efficiency against susceptible bacteria. On the other hand, fluoroquinolones are expected to register the highest CAGR in the antibiotics market during 2020-2027.

The antibiotics market is growing primarily due to prevalence of infectious diseases and consolidated government initiatives in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region. The tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, growing investments to combat antimicrobial resistance and incorporation of novel computing technologies for antibiotics discovery are likely to increase the growth of the Antibiotics market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region resides two-thirds of the world's population and is highly vulnerable to the threats of (antimicrobial resistance) AMR. The low and middle-income countries in Asia pacific region have major issues such as unplanned urbanization, poor sanitation environment, sub-optimal wastewater management, and rising level of air pollutants causing respiratory problems often treated by the antibiotics.



Considering the geographic and economic operations between Asian countries and China, the countries are expected to witness challenge of COVID-19. Domestic startups backed by international funding have already started witnessing back out from investors putting the development of the products in jeopardy. Additionally, the shift from antibiotics clinical trials to coronavirus trials is expected to have negative impact on introduction of new antibiotics, which in turn will slow down the growth of antibiotics market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Antibiotics Market - Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections

5.1.2 Consolidated Government Approach in Emerging Economies

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Tedious and Expensive Process of Antibiotic Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Novel Computing Technologies for Antibiotics Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Antibiotics Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - By Drug Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Antibiotics market, By Drug Class 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Sulfonamides

7.4 Aminoglycosides

7.5 Carbapenem

7.6 Macrolides

7.7 Fluoroquinolones

7.8 Penicillin

7.9 Cephalosporins

7.10 Others



8. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market Analysis - By Action Mechanism

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market, By Action Mechanism 2019-2027 (%)

8.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

8.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

8.7 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

8.8 Others



9. Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market

10.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc

Pfizer Inc

