Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center Size by Investment to Reach USD 39.24 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Aug 16, 2021, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Asia-Pacific (APAC) hyperscale data center market report.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.65% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Growing digitalization, adoption of cloud services, big data & IoT adoption, 5G deployments, and growth in submarine and inland connectivity are some growth enablers of the APAC hyperscale data center market.
- Within APAC, China & Hong Kong dominate the hyperscale data center market with an investment share of over 50%, followed by Japan, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia markets.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increasing cloud adoption in APAC. Multiple cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Huawei Technologies, Tencent, and Alibaba are expanding their cloud regions in the region.
- The APAC market is witnessing an increasing number of partnerships and M&A transactions by global data center operators. For instance, Equinix and GIC formed a joint venture for the development of hyperscale data center facilities in Japan and Singapore. Similarly, GDS Holdings formed a joint venture with CITIC Private Equity Funds to develop data center facilities in Beijing.
- The APAC market is witnessing investments from new entrants such as AdaniConneX, Stratus DC Management, Mantra Data Centers, Pure Data Centres, and Digital Edge DC, that are building / planning to build hyperscale data center facilities in the region.
- Several countries in APAC are taking up initiatives to boost digital transformation. The Government of China is working with digital companies such as Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent for technological development in the country. The Government of India announced is investing around USD 530 million under Digital India to boost the market for AI, ML, and other technologies.
- Data center operators in APAC, including hyperscalers and colocation providers, are increasingly adopting renewable energy to power their facilities. In 2020, AWS announced utility-scale solar projects of around 100 MW to power its operations in China and around 105 MW in Australia.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling techniques, general construction, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 26 construction contractor, 26 data center investors, and 6 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/apac-hyperscale-data-center-market
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Segmentation
- In terms of power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments through the adoption of VRLA battery-powered systems, which are being strongly complemented through the procurement of lithium-ion batteries.
- The market for server infrastructure has witnessed strong growth over the past two years. Compared to branded vendors such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Inspur, the procurement of ODM servers by hyperscale data center operators as well as other enterprises is skyrocketing on a YOY basis in the market.
- In hyperscale data center projects, the investment in cooling systems is expected to be 15–20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. The selection of cooling systems is based on location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions are favorable for free cooling and have an abundance of water resources.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Cooling Techniques
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Dynamics
The data center market in the region has witnessed major growth in recent years with huge growth in data center developments. This has increased the power consumption by these hyperscale developments. Today, data centers have become one of the major consumers of electricity across the region. With the growing technology penetration and data generation across the region, power consumption and requirements are expected to grow many folds during the forecast period. The growing power consumption and regulations by governments across countries for efficient data centers with lower carbon emissions prompted several data center operators to shift focus toward greener and efficient sources such as renewable energy. Several operators are adopting renewable energy sources along with missions to go carbon neutral within a time period.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing 5G Deployments
- Data Regulations by Governments
- Growing M&As & Joint Ventures
- Growing Hyperscale Data Center Developments
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Geography
In China, the increasing investments in the digitalization of enterprises have fueled the demand for hyperscale data centers in the market. The major data center investment is led by telecommunication service providers and cloud services providers such as Alibaba, Baidu, China Unicom, China Telecom, China Mobile, and Tencent. Hong Kong has a strong base of cloud regions as in recent years, more cloud regions have been developed. Some cloud services providers such as Alibaba, Tencent, Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and IBM are operating in Hong Kong. For instance, in 2020, NTT Global Data Centers announced a hybrid cloud region in Hong Kong and launched a private cloud region for data centers. A stable economy, high-capacity fiber connectivity with the rest of the world, and the increasing local demand for digitalization of business and consumer environments are driving the growth of the Hong Kong data center market.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/apac-hyperscale-data-center-market
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Geography
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest Of APAC
- Southeast Asia
Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur Group
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bosch Security and Safety Systems
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- Cundall
- DPR Construction
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- Hutchinson Builders
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)
- Linesight
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT FACILITIES
- Obayashi
- PM Group
- RED
- Sterling & Wilson
- Studio One Design
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AirTrunk Operating
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Keppel Data Centres
- NEC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- PCCW Global
- Regal Orion
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)
New Entrants in APAC Hyperscale Market
- AdaniConneX
- Business Overview
- Service Offerings
- Digital Edge DC
- Hickory Group
- Mantra Data Centers
- Pure Data Centres
- Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- APAC Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Modular Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article