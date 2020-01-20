Asia Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Application

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market is expected to grow from US$ 1.18 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.04 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2027. The application modernization tools market is witnessing a high demand from customers for the integration of applications with other solutions. An application modernization service providers are integrating various solutions with the forms and front ended on tablets, mobile, and web. It is a cost-effective and quick way to provide new business processes across any applications. Services providers integrate solutions such as robotic process automation (RPA), which is an as-a-service automation platform. It enables to replicate the interaction of technology and human to automate a wide range of operations and support processes cost-effectively and increases the reliability. Vendors have a vast opportunity to expand their customer base by offering various services to customers, such as the integration of various solutions with applications that would help them to gain a strong position in the application modernization tools market.

AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce.Several application modernization service providers have already initiated research & development for the implementation of AI along with their modernization services.



In the forthcoming years as the end-users' expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing application modernization tools with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive remarkable growth through the value chain of application modernization tools market.

The Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market by product type is segmented into the COBOL, ADA, RPG, assembler, PowerBuilder, and others.The assembler low-level programming technology was in use in various applications implemented during the 1970s and 1980s.



The number of legacy applications still rely on Assembler-based programs.Assembler programs depend on the primary hardware architecture as well as on various common languages such as COBOL, PL/I, and FORTRAN.



For instance, the Modern System is shifting its mainframe workloads; it has substantial experience in transforming assembler programs to modern languages, further assessing those though the same. The Modern Systems Assembler Modernization Factory offers the capability to transform the assembler programs to different languages such as COBOL, C#, and Java.

The overall application modernization tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market based on all the segmentation provided for the Asia-Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific application modernization tools industry. Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market are Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Mphasis Limited, and Software Mining.



