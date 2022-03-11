Asia Pacific Baby Care Products Market Forecast to Reach $47.7 Billion in 2026: Increasing Population in Asia- Pacific Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Baby Care Products Market - Forecast from 2021 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific baby care products market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.69% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$47.717 billion in 2026, from US$28.408 billion in 2019.

Baby care products include a wide range of baby food products, baby skin care, and hair care products, baby toiletries, and baby feeding products. The rising awareness about child healthcare and hygiene and increasing disposable income of people is expected to play a significant role in the development of the market. Besides that, the increasing population in developing economies like India, and the role of the government in spreading child healthcare awareness are also expected to play a crucial role in the development of this market in the Asia Pacific Region.



Increasing Population in Asia- Pacific to play a key role:

The growing population is expected to be the key driver of the Asia Pacific baby care products market growth. The region includes the world's two most populous countries: China and India and the growth of the baby care product market is expected to be very strong here owing to the favorable demographic patterns here. With the rise in population, this region has also witnessed a substantial rise in literacy rates which is expected to be the key contributor to the rising awareness about child healthcare and thus is expected to boost up the market in the coming years.



Besides that, increasing disposable income in the region is expected to be a key contributor to the growth of the Asia Pacific baby care products market as it is the major factor that determines the living standard of families which in turn affects their spending on child healthcare and baby care products as well.



Safety concerns associated with baby care products remains a key challenge:

When it comes to baby care products, safety concern is the major priority of parents. This is because baby needs are different from that of an adult and their body is much more sensitive than that of adults. Skin allergies, infections, contact with chemicals, etc. are certain healthcare issues related to baby products which at times can make them highly vulnerable to disease and infections. Chemical substances present in the products like baby oils, baby creams, baby wipes, etc. can at times become unsuitable for their skin and these issues stop parents from purchasing baby care products. This factor therefore can become a restraint to the market growth in the coming years.



Organic and natural segment to play a key role:

With the growing concerns related to the safety of baby care products, the organic baby products and natural range in them are expected to play a vital role. With the changing trend of higher spending towards organic substances, this segment can play a vital role in the development of the market. The natural and organic products are expected to have the least reactions and considering the sensitivity of the infants, this segment can witness potential growth in the future. After the COVID, the health of children and infants has become a primary motive of the families and the natural segment is expected to drive with it. For instance, recently Indian Pharmaceutical company Glowderma has tied up with Sanosan to import and market their natural baby products like Organic olive oil, hydrolyzed milk protein, etc. in India.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Asia Pacific Baby Care Products Market:

The COVID pandemic increased hygiene practices among people and the Asian-Pacific baby care product market was also affected. The increasing hygiene practices and health awareness led the panic buying among the buyers which increased the demand for baby essentials like diapers, wipes, baby food products, etc. As a result of lockdown, shutting down of industries, stringent curfew regulations at some places, lack of labor, and export distortions the supply side failed to meet the demand side but with the bounce-back of industrial production and relaxation in movement accompanied by rising health awareness, the essential baby care products market took on the road of recovery.



Report Segmentation:

By Product Type

Baby Food

Baby Care

Baby Skin Care

Baby Hair Care

Baby Toiletries

Baby Feeding and Nursing Products

Safety and Convenience

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Australia

South Korea

Companies Mentioned

Kimberly-Clark

Procter and Gamble

Danone

Abbott

Bellamy's Organic

Pigeon Corporation

Nestle

The Himalaya Drug Company

