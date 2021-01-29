Asia Pacific Beer Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 - Leading Players are Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Asahi, Kirin, Carlsberg and Beijing Enterprises

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Beer Market (China, Vietnam, South Korea & India): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific beer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market in 2024 is forecasted to be US$240.7 billion.



The growth in the Asia Pacific beer market is driven by escalating middle-class population, growing urbanization and rising gross domestic product. The market is expected to face certain challenges like declining youth population, innumerable regulations & limitations and huge environmental impacts of beer production. Asia Pacific beer market is also predicted to experience certain trends like the use of artificial intelligence in finding perfect flavor and sustainable production & packaging of beer.

The Asia Pacific beer market value by price category can be segmented as follows: mainstream, premium & super premium and discount. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by the mainstream segment, followed by premium & super premium and discount segment.

The Asia Pacific beer market volume by distribution can be segmented into the following two segments: off-premise and on-premise. The larger share of the market was held by off-premise segment, followed by the on-premise segment.

In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by China, followed by Vietnam, South Korea and India. The dominant share of the market was held by China, followed by Vietnam and India.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific beer market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

beer market with the potential impact of COVID-19. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anheuser Busch Inbev, Heineken, Asahi Group Holdings, Kirin Holding Company, Carlsberg Group and Beijing Enterprises)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Brewing

1.3 Ingredients of Beer

1.4 Process of Brewing

1.5 Types of Beer

1.6 Measurement of Beer

1.7 Serving of Beer

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Influence on Brewing Industry

2.3 Impact of COVID on Beer Prices in India

2.4 Prevalence of Coronavirus in Asia

3. Market Analysis

3.1 APAC Beer Market by Value

3.2 APAC Beer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 APAC Beer Market Value by Price Category

3.3.1 APAC Mainstream Beer Market by Value

3.3.2 APAC Mainstream Beer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market by Value

3.3.4 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 APAC Discount Beer Market by Value

3.3.6 APAC Discount Beer Market Forecast by Value

3.4 APAC Beer Market by Volume

3.5 APAC Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 APAC Beer Market Volume by Price Category

3.6.1 APAC Mainstream Beer Market by Volume

3.6.2 APAC Mainstream Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.6.3 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market by Volume

3.6.4 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.6.5 APAC Discount Beer Market by Volume

3.6.6 APAC Discount Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.7 APAC Beer Market Volume by Distribution

3.7.1 APAC Off-Premise Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.2 APAC On-Premise Beer Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 APAC Beer Market Value by Region

3.9 APAC Beer Market Volume by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 China

4.1.1 China Beer Market by Value

4.1.2 China Beer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Beer Market Value Share by Price Category

4.1.4 China Beer Market Value Forecast by Price Category

4.1.5 China Beer Market by Volume

4.1.6 China Beer Market Forecast by Volume

4.1.7 China Beer Market Volume Share by Price Category

4.1.8 China Beer Market Volume Forecast by Price Category

4.2 Vietnam

4.3 South Korea

4.4 India

4.5 Rest of APAC

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Middle Class Population

5.1.2 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.3 Rise in Gross Domestic Product

5.1.4 Premiumization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Finding Perfect Flavor

5.2.2 Sustainable Production & Packaging

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Youth Population

5.3.2 Environmental Impact of Beer Production

5.3.3 Government Regulations & Limitations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.2 APAC Market

6.2.1 China Beer Market Share by Company

6.2.2 China Beer Market Share by Brand

6.2.3 China Beer Market Share by Company's Volume in Premium & Super Premium Categories

6.2.4 South Korea Beer Market Share by Company

6.2.5 India Beer Market Share by Company

6.2.6 India Beer Market Share by Brand

6.2.7 India Beer Market Volume Share by Brand

6.2.8 Vietnam Beer Market Share by Company

6.2.9 Vietnam Beer Market Share by Brand

6.2.10 Thailand Beer Market Share - Key Players

6.2.11 Philippines Beer Market Share - Key Players

6.2.12 Malaysia Beer Market Share - Key Players

6.2.13 Indonesia Beer Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Carlsberg Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Beijing Enterprises (Beijing Yanjing Brewery)

7.3 Heineken

7.4 Anheuser-Busch Inbev

7.5 Asahi Group Holdings (Asahi Breweries)

7.6 Kirin Holdings Company

