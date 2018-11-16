Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyols, Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Carbohydrates, Specialty Excipients) And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific biopharma excipients market size is poised to reach USD 791.4 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Patent expiry of blockbuster biologics such as Erbitux, Rituxan, Herceptin, Avastin, Aranesp, and Enbrel by 2030 is encouraging investments in biosimilars R&D by biopharma players. Soaring need for novel additives for development of biologics such as those enhancing lyophilization performance to improve stability of biologics is anticipated to boost the demand for excipients.

As per drug sales record of 2016, eight out of ten top-selling drugs are biologics. Upcoming patent expiry of biologics is leading to increased R&D for biosimilar formulations. Biopharma players in the market are adopting price reduction strategies in order to promote their products. This is triggering the need for consideration of pricing strategy among excipient manufacturers.

Presence of challenges in development of a stable form of biotherapeutic is urging manufacturers to develop novel excipients. Processing and storage of biomolecules are complicated as these products undergo degradation after a slight change in environmental conditions. Rising demand for chemicals that are compatible with these biomolecules and serve additional functions such as binding, bulking, and efficient delivery is stimulating the growth of the market.

Technological advancements, such as implementation of nanotechnology in the development of novel compounds to enhance drug delivery, are likely to drive the market. For instance, an Australian provider of microencapsulation for drug delivery, Ceramisphere, expanded its operations for production of nanoparticles with extended-release capacity.

Furthermore, Asian countries such as India & China serve as major markets for biogenerics. Key pharmaceutical players in the market are increasing their R&D activities on follow-on-biologic. Biologics R&D is outsourced to CROs in the region as a consequence of cost efficiency provided by them, which is consequently boosting the demand for excipients.

Some key companies present in the market are Roquette, DFE Pharma, Pharmonix, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., IMCD, Clariant, Signet Chemical Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., ABITEC, Colorcon, Meggle AG, SPI Pharma, and BASF SE.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Variables, Trends& Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation &Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Need for novel excipients in biologics/biosimilars development

3.1.1.2 Increasing focus of pharma players on biogeneric market

3.1.1.3 Cost-efficiency and competency of manufacturers

3.1.1.4 Patent expiry of biological actives

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Challenges in development of excipients for biologics

3.1.2.2 Problems in supply chain

3.1.2.3 Patent challenges and disputes over biosimilars

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Products, 2017

3.3 Biopharma Excipients Market-SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

4.2.1 Asia Pacific solubilizers & surfactants/emulsifiers market, by revenue 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Asia Pacific solubilizers & surfactants/emulsifiers market, by volume 2014 - 2025 (Tons)

4.2.3 Triglycerides

4.2.4 Esters

4.2.5 Other solubilizer

4.3 Polyols

4.3.1 Asia Pacific polyols market, by revenue 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Asia Pacific polyols market, by volume 2014 - 2025 (Tons)

4.3.3 Mannitol

4.3.4 Sorbitol

4.3.5 Other polyols

4.4 Carbohydrates

4.4.1 Asia Pacific carbohydrates market, by revenue 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Asia Pacific carbohydrates market, by volume 2014 - 2025 (Tons)

4.4.3 Dextrose

4.4.4 Sucrose

4.4.5 Starch

4.4.6 Others

4.5 Specialty Biopharma Excipients/Others



Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market: Regional Movement Analysis

5.2 Japan

5.3 China

5.4 India

5.5 Malaysia

5.6 South Korea

5.7 Philippines

5.8 New Zealand

5.9 Australia

5.10 Singapore

5.11 Indonesia



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy Framework

6.2 Market Participation Categorization

6.3 Company Profiles



Merck KGaA

Signet Chemical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

ABITEC

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Roquette

IMCD

Pharmonix

Clariant

DFE Pharma

Colorcon

SPI Pharma

JRS PHARMA

BASF SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w9nt96/asia_pacific?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

