Asia-Pacific Bus Market, 2022 by Application, Length, Seating Capacity, Fuel Type, Body Type & Country

The "Asia-Pacific Bus Market By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific bus market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% by 2022, on the back of growing population and urbanization in the region.

Moreover, favorable government policies and initiatives such as subsidies to promote the use of clean fuel vehicles in the region are expected to positively influence the region's bus market during the forecast period.

Upcoming smart city projects, increasing pollution and growing demand for public transportation systems are anticipated to boost demand for buses in Asia-Pacific through 2022.

Asia-Pacific Bus Market By Application, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of bus market in APAC:

Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific bus market are



Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hino Motors

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Asia-Pacific Bus Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)

4.2.2. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m & Above 12 m)

4.2.3. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50)

4.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)

4.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)

4.2.6. By Company

4.2.7. By Country

4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application Type)

4.2.9. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



5. China Bus Market Outlook



6. India Bus Market Outlook



7. Japan Bus Market Outlook



8. Vietnam Bus Market Outlook



9. Bangladesh Bus Market Outlook



10. Indonesia Bus Market Outlook



11. Thailand Bus Market Outlook



12. Malaysia Bus Market Outlook



13. Product Benchmarking



14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Increasing Penetration of Alternate Fuel Buses

14.2. Growing Demand for School Buses

14.3. Rising Demand for Public Transport System

14.4. China Dominates Asia-Pacific Bus Market

14.5. Medium Sized Buses Continue to Dominate Asia-Pacific Bus Market



15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations



