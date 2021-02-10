Asia Pacific Bus Market Outlook to 2030 & 2040

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Bus Market Outlook Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transit agencies/authorities in the Asia Pacific are increasingly focusing on the deployment of buses (diesel, CNG, electric, hydrogen-fuelled, etc.) and modernization of existing bus infrastructure.



There is an increasing trend to deploy clean fuel buses and targets have also been set for the introduction of zero-emission buses and installation of infrastructure by 2030. For instance, India plans to become a 100 percent electric-vehicle nation by 2030; Taiwan aims to deploy an all-electric bus fleet by 2030, and Singapore plans to have a fully electric bus fleet by 2040. Increasing emphasis is also being laid on the deployment of CNG buses, with recent procurement plans announced in India, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The uptake of hydrogen buses is comparatively slower in the region, but China, Japan and Australia are making headway in this area.

To highlight the opportunities in the bus market in the Asia Pacific region, the publisher has launched its first edition of the Asia Pacific Bus Market Outlook Report 2021-2030, the most comprehensive and up-to-date study on this segment. The report will provide detailed information on 75 cities in 23 countries, which have recorded bus-related developments in the last year and have significant plans to deploy urban and clean buses (including zero-emission buses) in the future.

The report will be useful to organisations interested in the Asia Pacific bus market- public transport authorities/agencies and operators, government transport departments, city governments, policymaking and regulatory bodies, bus OEMs and technology providers, infrastructure OEMs, charging solution suppliers and battery manufacturers, energy providers, multilateral aid agencies, banks and financial institutions, academic institutions, research and development organisations, consultants, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXISTING AND EVOLVING ASIA PACIFIC BUS MARKET

1.1 EXISTING ASIA PACIFIC URBAN BUS MARKET

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Current market size

1.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the bus market in APAC

1.1.4 Bus rolling stock

Distribution of bus fleet by fuel-type

Market size by sub-regions

Distribution of bus fleet by age

1.1.5 Ridership trends

1.1.6 Federal government policies impacting the bus market in APAC

1.1.7 Operating models

1.1.8 Key operators

1.1.9 Funding and finance

1.1.10 Key pilots

1.1.11 Key trends

1.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

1.2.1 Recent initiatives, plans and policies

1.2.2 Recent contracts awarded

1.2.3 Recent deployments

1.2.4 Recent deliveries

1.2.5 Recent funding and financing

1.2.6 Recent technology developments

1.2.7 Other key developments

1.3 OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

1.3.1 Growth drivers

1.3.2 Market outlook

1.3.3 Planned bus rolling stock procurements

Planned procurements by fuel-type

Planned procurements by countries

Geographical variation in demand

1.3.4 Planned fueling/charging infrastructure

EV charging infrastructure

Hydrogen fueling infrastructure

Biomethane fueling infrastructure

CNG fueling infrastructure

1.3.5 Upcoming bus-based infrastructure projects (BRT, depots, etc)

1.3.6 Investment projections (by fuel-type)

1.3.7 Open tenders with contracts to be awarded

1.3.8 Nationwide plans for the deployment of clean buses

1.3.9 Key risks and challenges

1.4 KEY PLAYERS

1.4.1 Competitive landscape

1.4.2 Collaborations in the bus market

1.4.3 Key bus manufacturers

1.4.4 Key infrastructure suppliers

PART 2: CITY PROFILES

Each city profile provides information in Excel and PDF format on:

City background

City authorities, agencies, developers and operators

Key federal government policies impacting the city

Key city-level policies for deployment of buses

Current network and infrastructure (routes, stops, depots, fueling stations, etc.)

Current bus ridership

Modal share

Existing bus rolling stock (by fuel type, age, supplier, etc.)

Capex plans

Projections for bus procurements, replacements and modernisation

Planned investments

New bus procurement plans (by type)

Bus modernisation plans

Technology initiatives

Infrastructure expansion and upgrades

Autonomous buses/ shuttles

Open tenders

Key contracts awarded

Recent developments

Contact personnel

