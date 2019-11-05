Asia Pacific Business Jets Market Assessment Report 2019 Featuring Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Cessna, Honeywell Int,'l, Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Boeing

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of the Asia Pacific Business Jets Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights key dynamics of the Asia Pacific Business Jets Market. The growing opportunity in the sector has been investigated along with the market drivers.



The initiatives and performance of key players including Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Bombardier Inc., Cessna Aircraft, Honeywell International Inc., Embraer S.A., Dassault Aviation and Boeing have been examined. The current market scenario has also been studied. The report contains the latest opinions of industry leaders.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region reported a business jets fleet of 1,201 as compared with 1,184 in 2017 and 1,157 in 2016. The largest market is Mainland China followed by Australia, India and Hong Kong. Long-range jets form the highest chunk of the total fleet at 31%, followed by large jets (23%) light jets (20%), medium-size jets (13%), Corp. Airliner (7%) and very light jets (6%. By OEM, contributed 27% to the fleet total followed by Textron (25%), Gulfstream (25%), Dassault (9%), Embraer (6%), Boeing (3%), Airbus (3%) and Others (2%).



In 2018, Gulfstream had the most number of new deliveries in at 24 (four less than in 2017) and contributed 44% to the total new deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region. Gulfstream also experienced the most deductions from the region at nine G550, six G450, and six Falcon 7X. Bombardier was the leading OEM in terms of total additions in 2018 at 33, including 11 new deliveries and the largest number of pre-owned additions of 22.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst Opinion

1.1 Asia Pacific Business Jets Market

1.2 Overview

1.3 Market Performance & Statistics

1.4 Industry Speak



2. India Business Jets Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Industry Speak



3. Greater China Business Jets Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Performance & Statistics

3.3 Industry Speak



4. Mainland China Business Jets Market

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Performance & Statistics

4.3 Industry Speak



5. Australia Business Jets Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Performance & Statistics

5.3 Industry Speak

5.4 Competitive Landscape

5.4.1 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

5.4.2 Bombardier Inc.

5.4.3 Cessna Aircraft

5.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

5.4.5 Embraer S.A.

5.4.6 Dassault Aviation

5.4.7 Boeing



6. List of Charts and Graphs

6.1 Asia Pacific Total Business Jet Fleet by Country (2018, in units)

6.2 Leading Countries in Asia with the Largest Business Aircraft Fleet (2016, in units)

6.3 Greater China Business Jets Fleet (2011-2018, number of jets)

6.4 India Business Aviation Fleet Size by Aircraft Type (2016, in units)

6.5 Indian Business Jets Fleet (2005-2018)

6.6 India Business Jet Fleet by OEM (2018, number of Jets)

6.7 India 20 Year Business Jets Fleet Forecast (2011-2023, number of Jets)

6.8 Greater China Business Jets Fleet (2011-2016, number of jets)

6.9 China Revenue Generated with Corporate Jets (2010 and 2020, billion USD)

6.10 China Fleet Size of the Business Aviation Market by Aircraft Type (2016, in units)



7. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doxx0i





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

