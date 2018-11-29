Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise) & End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others)
The "Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific BYOD & enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing smartphone and internet penetration across the region.
Moreover, rising adoption of technologically advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence, big data, etc., coupled with adoption of cloud infrastructure across various countries of Asia-Pacific is further boosting the demand for BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions and services across the region.
Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD & enterprise mobility market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market in Asia- Pacific:
- BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players are
- IBM Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Accenture LLP
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Infosys Limited
- Capgemini SE
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Atos SE
- HCL Technologies Limited
- NTT Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Landscape
5. Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service)
5.2.1.1. By Component, By Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management & Others)
5.2.1.2. By Component, By Security Solution (Device Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management & Others)
5.2.1.3. By Component, By Service (Managed Services & Professional Services)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise)
5.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others)
5.2.4. By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
6. China BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
7. Japan BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
8. South Korea BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
9. India BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
10. Singapore Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
14. Strategic Recommendations
