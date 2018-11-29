Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise) & End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific BYOD & enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing smartphone and internet penetration across the region.



Moreover, rising adoption of technologically advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence, big data, etc., coupled with adoption of cloud infrastructure across various countries of Asia-Pacific is further boosting the demand for BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions and services across the region.



Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD & enterprise mobility market in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market in Asia- Pacific:

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players are



IBM Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Accenture LLP

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Tech Mahindra Limited

Atos SE

HCL Technologies Limited

NTT Data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Landscape



5. Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service)

5.2.1.1. By Component, By Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management & Others)

5.2.1.2. By Component, By Security Solution (Device Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management & Others)

5.2.1.3. By Component, By Service (Managed Services & Professional Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise)

5.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others)

5.2.4. By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



6. China BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook



7. Japan BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook



8. South Korea BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook



9. India BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook



10. Singapore Retail Analytics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



