Asia-Pacific Catheters Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025 - Rising Geriatric Population, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Catheters Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region include the rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases in them continue to spur the demand for catheterization in healthcare centers, hospitals and surgical units.

CVDs are the leading cause of mortality in India. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), in India, ischemic heart disease and stroke are the predominant causes and are responsible for more than 80% of CVD deaths.



In China, a rise in the prevalence of CVD risk and population aging increased the risk of acute myocardial infarctions (AMIs) and strokes among the population. The prevalence is also rising among adults in the country. As per the estimation by the World Heart Federation, one in 5 adults in China has a CVD.



This significant prevalence of CVD accelerates the demand for CVD catheters in the region. A cardiac catheter is a thin tubular structure inserted into a chamber of the patient's heart for treating CVD conditions. Different types of cardiac catheters are used for the treatment of cardiac conditions, including angiographic balloon catheters, semi-floating catheters, and infusion catheters.



The major companies operating in the region include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Medtronic plc. To survive in the market, these players are adopting crucial strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations. This enables the company to increase its competitiveness and attract significant share in the market.



For instance, in July 2016, Boston Scientific Corp. introduced an integrated facility in India for developing minimally invasive technologies. The company has opened R&D and training & development center of 100,000 (Square Feet) to develop and sell minimally invasive devices, including pacemakers, catheters and stents for India and the major Asian markets as well as train physicians to use these devices.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Asia-Pacific catheters market.

catheters market. A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific catheters market.

catheters market. Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific catheters market.

catheters market. Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Country



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Catheters Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Cardiovascular Catheters

5.1.2. Urological Catheters

5.1.3. Intravenous Catheters

5.1.4. Specialty Catheters

5.1.5. Neurovascular Catheters



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. India

6.3. Japan

6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Becton Dickinson and Co.

7.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

7.4. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

7.5. Integra Lifesciences Corp.

7.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.7. Medtronic plc

7.8. Olympus Corp.

7.9. Stryker Corp.

7.10. Terumo Medical Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4mjai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

