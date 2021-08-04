Asia-Pacific Cell Therapy Market 2021-2028 - Opportunities in the Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Use-type (Clinical-use, Research-use), by Therapy Type (Autologous, Allogeneic) and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid advancements in regenerative medicine are anticipated to provide effective solutions for chronic conditions. A substantial number of companies in the growing markets, such as India and South Korea, are striving to capitalize on the untapped opportunities in the market, thereby driving the market.



The growth is greatly benefitted by the fund and regulatory support from government bodies and regulatory agencies. For instance, in August 2020, the government of South Korea passed an Act on the Safety and Support of Advanced Regenerative Medical Treatment and Medicine to establish a regulatory system for patient safety during quality control and clinical trials and to strengthen the regulatory support for regenerative medicine development.



The implementation of the act is expected to enhance clinical studies and approvals of regenerative medicine in South Korea. Furthermore, CAR-T and TCR T-cell therapies have already revolutionized hematologic cancer treatment. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are deciphering its potential against the novel coronavirus. The concept of using T cells against chronic viral infections, such as HIV and hepatitis B, has already been proposed.



Based on the previous research insights, Singapore-based Duke-NUS medical school's emerging infectious diseases research program demonstrated the utility of these immunotherapies in treating patients with COVID-19 infection.

Thus, an increase in research for use of cell therapies for COVID-19 treatment is expected to drive the market in Asian countries. In April 2021, a team of researchers from Japan used induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) to find drugs that can effectively inhibit the coronavirus and other RNA viruses.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Cell Therapy Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Trends and Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rise in number of clinical studies for cellular therapies in Asia Pacific

3.3.1.2 Expanding regenerative medicine landscape in Asian countries

3.3.1.3 Introduction of novel platforms and technologies

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Ethical concerns

3.3.2.2 Clinical issues pertaining to development & implementation of cell therapy

3.3.2.2.1 Manufacturing issues

3.3.2.2.2 Genetic instability

3.3.2.2.3 Condition of stem cell culture

3.3.2.2.4 Stem cell distribution after transplant

3.3.2.2.5 Immunological rejection

3.3.2.2.6 Challenges associated with allogeneic mode of transplantation

3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1 Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta across various Asian countries

3.3.3.2 Developments in CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors

3.3.4 Market challenge analysis

3.3.4.1 Operational challenges associated with cell therapy development & usage

3.3.4.1.1 Volume of clinical trials for cell and gene therapy vs accessible qualified centers

3.3.4.1.2 Complex patient referral pathway

3.3.4.1.3 Patient treatment, selection, and evaluation

3.3.4.1.4 Availability of staff vs volume of cell therapy treatments

3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapy Type, 2020

3.5 Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 China

3.6.1.1 Regulatory challenges & risk of selling unapproved cell therapies

3.6.2 Japan



Chapter 4 Cell Therapy Market: COVID-19 Impact analysis

4.1 Challenge's analysis

4.1.1 Manufacturing & supply challenges

4.1.2 Troubleshooting the manufacturing & supply challenges associated to COVID-19

4.2 Opportunities analysis

4.2.1 Need for development of new therapies against SARS-CoV-2

4.2.1.1 Role of T-cell based therapeutics in COVID-19 management

4.2.1.2 Role of mesenchymal cell-based therapeutics in COVID-19 management

4.2.2 Rise in demand for supply chain management solutions

4.3 Challenges in manufacturing cell therapies against COVID-19

4.4 Clinical Trial Analysis

4.5 Key Market Initiatives



Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy CDMOs/CMOs Landscape

5.1 Role of Cell Therapy CDMOs

5.2 Key Trends Impacting Asia Cell Therapy CDMO Market

5.2.1 Regulatory reforms

5.2.2 Expansion strategies

5.2.3 Rising investments

5.3 Manufacturing Volume Analysis

5.3.1 Wuxi Biologics

5.3.2 Samsung Biologics

5.3.3 GenScript

5.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

5.3.5 Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

5.3.6 Wuxi AppTech

5.4 Competitive Milieu

5.4.1 Regional network map for major players



Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Use Type Business Analysis

6.1 Market (Stem & non-stem cells): Use type movement analysis

6.2 Clinical Use

6.2.1 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, by therapeutic area

6.2.2.1 Malignancies

6.2.2.1.1 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for malignancies, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2.2 Musculoskeletal disorders

6.2.2.3 Autoimmune disorders

6.2.2.4 Dermatology

6.2.3 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, by cell type

6.2.3.1 Stem cell therapies

6.2.3.1.1 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3.1.2 BM, blood, & umbilical cord-derived stem cells/mesenchymal stem cells

6.2.3.1.3 Adipose-derived stem cell therapies

6.2.3.1.4 Other stem cell therapies

6.2.3.2 Non-stem cell therapies

6.3 Research Use



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Business Analysis

7.1 Market (Stem & Non-stem Cells): Therapy type movement analysis

7.2 Allogeneic Therapies

7.3 Autologous Therapies



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Country Business Analysis

8.1 Market (Stem & Non-stem Cells) Share by Country, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Medipost

Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

Anterogen. Co., Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis Ag

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Curocell, Inc.

JW Therapeutics ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hdt1c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

