Asia-Pacific Data Centre Developments Report 2022: 60+ Facilities by 48 DC Providers Build-outs as of Mid-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).

The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across twelve Asian Countries (including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using DCP's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at mid-point of 2022.

The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts since 2021. The analyst identifies over 60 facilities by some 48 DC Providers build-outs as of mid-2022 - making a significant year-on-year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Development Overview

The key locations for Data Centre Development

Australia

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Hong Kong

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Indonesia

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Japan

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Korea (South)

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Malaysia

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

New Zealand

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Philippines

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Singapore

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Taiwan

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Thailand

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Vietnam

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch

Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding

Summary

Conclusion - Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific 2022

Companies Mentioned

AirTrunk SYD-2 Data Centre

Bridge Data Centres

Datagrid Data Centre

Equinix Data Centre SG-5

ESR

GDS Holdings Data Centre

Guangdong Data Centre

KT Cloud Data Centre

Landlease/PDG Data Centre

NRT10

NTT Ho Chi Minh Data Centre

