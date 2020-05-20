Asia-Pacific Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Markets to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Amazon Web Services, VMware, Dell, Leostream Corp, and Navisite Amongst Others

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during forecast period.



The DaaS market in Asia-Pacific mainly driven by the contribution of major countries such as China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China are further estimated to drive the growth of the market. VDI is a variation on the client-server computing model, sometimes referred to as server-based computing. Therefore, the increasing number of secured internet servers in these countries propel the demand for VDI.

In these economies, small and large enterprises routinely use desktop virtualization systems to achieve business continuity and expansion. The VDI technology enables the enterprises to save money, stretching the useful life of computing resources and increasing efficiency in provisioning infrastructure. These benefits of the VDI technology offers ample growth for the adoption DaaS by the small and medium enterprises in the region that further propel the market growth.

Moreover, small and medium businesses are perceived as the major driver of the growth of the economy and crucial enablers in socio economic development. SMEs constitute the most significant percentage of the private sector in Asia-Pacific. Technological innovation can act as the driver towards SMEs enhancing the global economy. SMEs are noted to experience a gradual reception towards the adoption of ICT. It provides simple, scalable as well as readily available technological solutions and grants SMEs access to similar technologies utilized by large businesses devoid of high costs and risks. These are the major factors that are driving the growth of DaaS among SMEs in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific Daas market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type

5.1.1. Persistent

5.1.2. Non-Persistent

5.2. Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type

5.2.1. Private

5.2.2. Public

5.2.3. Hybrid

5.3. Asia-Pacific Desktop as a Service Market by Model

5.3.1. Presentation Virtualization

5.3.2. Application Virtualization

5.3.3. Desktop Virtualization

5.3.4. Others (personal or pool desktop)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. Japan

6.3. India

6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amazon Web Services

7.2. VMware Inc.

7.3. Dell Inc.

7.4. Leostream Corp.

7.5. Navisite Inc.

7.6. NTT Communication Corp.

7.7. IBM Corp.

7.8. Microsoft Corp.

7.9. Oracle Corp.

7.10. Cisco Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6trd3i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

