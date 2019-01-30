Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 13% by 2023, owing to increasing construction of high-rise residential buildings and commercial spaces, such as malls and business parks.Rising number of government initiatives, including Smart Nation Singapore and Smart Cities Mission India coupled with growing volume of 4G enabled smartphones, rising popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & enterprise mobility are some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the region's DAS market.



Rising capital inflow in development of Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is also expected to aid growth in Asia-Pacific DAS market during forecast period.Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System market is controlled by these major players, namely – CommScope Asia (Suzhou) Technologies Co., Ltd., Corning China, Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD Inc., ATC Tower Company of India Private Limited, Dali Wireless (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, Boingo Wireless, Inc., etc.



"Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Distributed Antenna System (DAS)market in Asia-Pacific:

• Distributed Antenna System (DAS)Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Distributed Antenna System (DAS)distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



SOURCE Reportlinker

