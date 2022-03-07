Asia-Pacific Enterprise Imaging Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: MES and MVS Models Offer Flexible Capital Solutions and Procurements for the Long Term

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Imaging Partnerships and Growth Opportunities in Selected Asia-Pacific Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes emerging business models in the medical imaging industry in Asia-Pacific, focusing on India, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. Conventional business models that focus on selling products based on specification superiority or unique selling propositions are forecast to slow down.

Requirement changes in the healthcare provider community amid increasing focus on patient centricity and staff burnout have led to the growing demand for consulting services in imaging departments. Innovative asset-light models are an excellent proposition for cash-strapped hospitals, whose balance sheets are already stretched and may no longer be able to generate funds for outright equipment purchasing. This means traditional product selling is no longer the avenue for vendors' long-term growth.



As healthcare systems gradually transition to value-based care, imaging vendors in the value chain position themselves as partners in this journey through outcome-based services and risk-sharing without burdening healthcare providers' capital budgets. Financial limitations, complicated procurement procedures, insufficient expertise in managing imaging technologies, and the ever-growing need to focus all efforts on clinical services drive healthcare providers toward service models in imaging.



Care providers need solutions that meet their clinical requirements, and equipment ownership is only valuable if it assures performance. Business models that provide the product/solution as a service with guaranteed performance will gain popularity as hospitals focus on clinical excellence and explore partnerships to achieve operational and financial excellence. Strict service-level agreements (SLAs) that detail key performance metrics and associated penalties can lead to higher penetration of services/solutions business in imaging.



The industry is registering a transition from product-selling to solutions/services-selling model. Imaging vendors sign up for long-term partnerships with clients, promising business continuity for clients and stable recurring revenues for vendors. Partnership strategies also offer more opportunities for cross-selling other solutions.

Hospitals' need to derive maximum return on investments/assets creates a market potential for vendors who can leverage their technology competency to add value to offerings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Enterprise Imaging Partnerships

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

MES and MVS Business Models

Needs and Structure of Long-term Customer Partnership Models

PPP Guidelines for Hospital Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific

Six Characteristics of Evolving Vendor-provider Relationships

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

MES and MVS Business Models - Definitions

Market Segmentation by Equipment Tier

Background on Study Rationale

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Hospital Contracts by Type - India

Hospital Contracts by Type - Australia

Hospital Contracts by Type - Vietnam

Hospital Contracts by Type - Indonesia , Malaysia , and Singapore

, , and Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Value Proposition and Number of Deals

Companies to Watch - Medical Imaging and Informatics

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - MES and MVS Models Offer Flexible Capital Solutions and Procurements for the Long Term

Growth Opportunity 2 - Secure Market Leadership via Innovative Techno-Commercial Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Use MES/MVS Business Models to Appeal to the Indian Healthcare Sector

