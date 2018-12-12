Asia-Pacific Epilepsy Therapeutics Markets to 2024 - Pipeline Distribution by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Epilepsy Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Uptake of Novel Therapies and Rising Awareness is Expected to Drive the Market Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific epilepsy therapeutics markets is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% to reach $1.75 billion in 2024.

Epilepsy treatment has historically been dominated by gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) modulators and sodium channel blockers, leaving a wide unmet need intact in a sizeable section of patients who do not respond to the existing treatment options. Historically there is a lack of potent disease modifying or curative drugs in the epilepsy therapeutic space. The dominant older generation AEDs had poor safety and tolerability profiles. Second generation AEDs with newer mechanisms of action; signaled a shift in this trend in the last decade with improved tolerability and efficacy.

The value of the market is expected to grow more rapidly in India and China compared with the more developed markets, Japan and Australia. With a high prevalence, these two regions have large treatment populations, which are expected to grow further due to better healthcare access and improvements in treatment gaps.

The late-stage pipeline contains promising therapies that have the potential to achieve approval and launch during the forecast period. These drugs are under development with novel mechanisms of actions that are not conventional in the epilepsy market and are expected to provide greater efficacy and safety than previous AEDs. The launch and uptake of these new pipeline therapies with better efficacy are expected to drive APAC market growth.

Scope

The APAC epilepsy market will be valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, growing from $1.4 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

How will the approval of Cenobamate for treatment-resistant epilepsy affect the competitive landscape, with no therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

The epilepsy market is crowded with cheap, generic, me-too drugs. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the epilepsy market?

The pipeline for epilepsy therapy is not diverse in terms of molecule type and molecular targets.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

The level of unmet need in the epilepsy market is high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs?

The market forecasts indicate that India and China will contribute the most to the APAC market.

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed APAC markets?

How will the growing population affect the market?

How will the various drivers and barriers influence the market over the forecast period?

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in epilepsy, with total deal values ranging from under $0.1m to over $820m .

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

Reasons to buy

This report will enable you to:

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

Visualize the composition of the epilepsy market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

Analyze the epilepsy pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

Predict epilepsy market growth in the five assessed APAC markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India , China , Australia , South Korea and Japan , as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

Identify commercial opportunities in the epilepsy deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Disease Classification

2.4 Symptoms

2.5 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.5.1 Etiology

2.5.2 Pathophysiology

2.6 Diagnosis

2.6.1 Biomarkers

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options

2.8.1 Treatment Options



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Aptiom/Zebinix (Eslicarbazepine acetate) - BIAL-Portela

3.1.2 Banzel/Inovelon (Rufinamide) - Novartis

3.1.3 Briviact (Brivaracetam) - UCB

3.1.4 Fycompa (perampanel) - Eisai

3.1.5 Keppra (levetiracetam) - UCB

3.1.6 Lyrica (pregabalin) - Pfizer

3.1.7 Vimpat (lacosamide) - UCB

3.1.8 Lamictal (lamotrigine) - GSK

3.1.9 Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - GW Pharmaceuticals

3.1.10 Older Generation AEDs

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Product



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline Distribution by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline Distribution by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.4.1 Fintepla (low-dose fenfluramine Hydrochloride/ZX-008) - Zogenix

4.4.2 Cenobamate (YKP3089) - SK Biopharmaceuticals

4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3.1 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecule Type

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecular Target

5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Geographical Markets

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.4 China

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Japan



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Improved Economy and Affordability Boost the Market

7.1.2 Promising Pipeline Products that Target Unmet Needs for Epilepsy

7.1.3 Government-Sponsored Increased Awareness and Access to Healthcare will Improve Epilepsy Treatment

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Social Stigma and Lack Awareness to Hamper Low Diagnosis and Treatment Rates

7.2.2 Impending Patent Cliffs and Generic Erosion

7.2.3 Lack of Strong Patent Protection or Intellectual Property Rights.



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.2 Key Licensing Deals

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.3.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.3.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.3.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.4 Key Co-development Deals



9 Appendix

9.1 All Pipeline Drugs by Stage of Development

9.1.1 Discovery

9.1.2 Preclinical

9.1.3 IND/CTA-filed

9.1.4 Phase I

9.1.5 Phase II

9.1.6 Phase III

9.1.7 Pre-registration



Companies Mentioned



BIAL-Portela

Eisai

GSK

GW Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

SK Biopharmaceuticals

UCB

Zogenix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7xj42b/asiapacific?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

