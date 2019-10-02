Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.7% - Focus on India, China, Japan, Singapore

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Facial Authentication Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Component Types, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific (APAC) Facial Authentication Systems Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2019-25.



Asia Pacific (APAC) facial authentication systems market is the fastest growing market globally. China and Japan are the leading countries in the Asia Pacific region for facial authentication systems. Several upcoming projects such as Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Digi Yatra, Singapore Smart Nation initiative and China's plan to become a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 are expected to drive the market for facial authentication systems in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years.



At present, China accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall Asia Pacific facial authentication systems market and the same trend is expected in near future owing to technological advancement, large population and increasing government spending on security systems.



The Asia Pacific facial authentication systems market report comprehensively covers the market by component types, applications, and regions. The Asia Pacific facial authentication systems market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of Asia Pacific facial authentication systems market trends, Asia Pacific facial authentication systems market share, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview

3.1 Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Trends



6. India Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview

6.1 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenue Share, By Component Types (2018 & 2025F)

6.2.1 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues, By Component Types (2015-2025F)

6.3 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.1 India Law Enforcement Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.2 India Physical Security Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues 2015-2025F)

6.3.3 India Border Control Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.4 India Commercial and Service Based Applications Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.4 India Facial Authentication Systems Market - Key Performance Indicators

6.5 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

6.5.1 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2025F)



7. China Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview



8. Japan Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview



9. Singapore Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview



10. Rest of Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Overview

10.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



11. Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Asia Pacific Facial Authentication Systems Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Component Types

11.2 India Facial Authentication Systems Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

11.3 China Facial Authentication Systems Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

11.4 Japan Facial Authentication Systems Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

11.5 Singapore Facial Authentication Systems Market Ranking, By Company, 2018



12. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Ayonix corporation

IDEMIA France SAS

Megvii technology limited

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communication, Inc.

Sensory, Inc.

Thales Group

