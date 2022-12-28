Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market Report 2022: Rising Industrialization and Infrastructural Advancements Bolsters Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Communications Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Communication applications are expanding at a rapid pace with each having characteristics that need enhanced speed and bandwidth. Some examples of advanced technologies include FTTH and FTTB. Amazon Prime & Netflix need a minimum speed of 20 to 25 Mb per second to enable delivering full HD quality video by the use of these streaming platforms.

Network designs such as FFTB and FTTH are essential for internet connectivity to provide high bandwidth for video technologies which is expected to support the market growth. Video, audio and media content offered through the internet without the requirement of subscription to cable pay-tv services or convectional satellite is known as OTT.

Also, OTT is following the same strategies as the video technologies in terms of growth. With the continued increase in smart devices, the new generation of high bandwidth applications will essentially require higher & quicker bandwidth connection which includes FFTN, FTTH, and FTTC that employ optical fiber cables to transmit data.



Rising industrialization coupled with the infrastructural advancements in the area has served as an opportunity to deploy fiber optics for different applications in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the rising use of fiber optics in the healthcare industry may support the growth across the countries like India, China and Japan.

Major factors responsible for the growing demand for fiber optic components in the Asia Pacific region are the availability of sustainable growth opportunities supported by the rising number of broadband subscribers in the region.



In addition, as per the geographical analysis by Internet World Stats, in May 2020, 37.1% of internet users in Asia were present in China and 24.3% were in India. According to the World Bank stats in 2020, Southeast Asia had the highest internet penetration where 66% of the total population of Southeast Asia used the internet.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,836.9 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during (2021 - 2027).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Component

Transceivers

Cables

Active Optical Cables

Connectors

Amplifiers

Splitters & Circulators

Others

By Application

Communications

Telecommunications



Data Centers and



Enterprises

Distributed Sensing

Lighting

Analytical & Medical Equipment

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu Optical Components Limited)

Broadcom, Inc.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

EMCORE Corporation

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market by Component



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market by Application



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Components Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



