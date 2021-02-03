Asia-Pacific Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025: Focus on IBM, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Alphabet, Next IT Verint, Welltok, Oncora Medical, Entilic, Koninklijke Philips and General Vision

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025 - by Applications, by Countries, by End Users & by Technologies and Current Investment Scenario" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.



The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; innovation, adoption and application gap in comparison to US and Europe; case studies on various healthcare application areas and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Alphabet Inc., Next IT Verint Corporation, Welltok Incorporation, Oncora Medical, Entilic Incorporation, Koninklijke Philips and General Vision.



The interpretation explores investment trends in the market, major funding opportunities by stage, potential markets of investment activity along with future outlook & projections highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Overview

Market Segmentation

Competitive Analysis

Future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Market Sizing Approach

2.5. Market Limitations

2.6. Final Conclusion



3. APAC AI in Healthcare Value Chain & Ecosystem

Market Ecosystem, 2018

Market Value Chain(Inter-Entity Relationship Analysis), 2018

4. APAC AI in Healthcare Market Size Analysis, 2013- 2018

Key Takeaways

5. APAC Healthcare AI Market Segmentation, 2013-2025E

5.1. By Application, 2013-2025E

5.2. By End User (Hospitals/Clinics/Healthcare Providers, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies & Others), 2013-2025E

5.3. By Country (Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore & Rest of APAC), 2013-2023E

India Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Singapore Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Japan Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

China Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Australia Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

OTher APAC Countries AI in Healthcare MArket, 2013-2023E

5.4. By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing & Context Aware Processing), 2013-2023E

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Awareness Processing

6. Innovation, Adoption and Application Gap - Comparison of APAC with Europe & US



7. Regulatory Framework in APAC AI in Healthcare Market



8. Case Studies on Various Application Areas of AI in Healthcare, 2013-2018

8.1. Automated Report Generating Model

8.2. Hospital Patient Management System

8.3. Digital Pathology

8.4. Face Recognition in Healthcare

8.5. Converting Paperwork into Digital Data

8.6. Healthcare Vascular Disrupting Agent

8.7. Counterfeit Medicine Analysis

8.8. Medical Treatment Recommendations

8.9. Predicting Illness and Patient Outcomes

8.10. Text Classification and Mining for Biomedical Literature

8.11. Portable Ultrasound Devices

8.12. Methods of Monitoring Vitals

8.13. Drug Discovery

8.14. Biomarker Discovery



9. Competitive Landscape in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 2018

9.1. Competition Scenario in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 2018

9.2. Strengths and Weaknesses Of Major Players, 2018



10. Company Profiling of Major Players Operating in APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Including Company Overview, Software Offerings, Applications, Business Strategies, Partnerships, Products Offered, Watson in APAC, Challenges Faced etc.)

10.1.1. IBM

10.2. NVIDIA Corporation

10.3. Intel

10.4. Microsoft Corporation

10.5. iCarbonX

10.6. Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc)

10.7. Next-IT Verint Corporation

10.8. Welltok Incorporation

10.9. Oncora Medical

10.10. Entilic Incorporation

10.11. Koninklijke Philips

10.12. General Vision



11. Investment Sceanrio-Heathcare in AI, 2018

11.1. List of Companies By Public, Acquired and Unicorn, 2018

11.2. Competition Analysis & Investment Outlook by Sector

11.2.1. List of Companies By Biopharma (by Therapy)

11.2.2. List of Companies By Healthcare Analytics

11.2.3. List of Companies By Clinical Analytics

11.2.4. List of Companies By Diagnostics (by Disease)

11.2.5. List of Companies By Consumer HealthTech

11.2.6. List of Companies By Healthcare IT

11.2.7. List of Companies Diagnostics (By Technology)

11.2.8. List of Companies By Medical Devices

11.2.9. List of Companies By Research and Development

11.3. Major Funding By Stage (Late, Early and Seed), June 2017- June 2019

11.4. Investment Trends



12. Healthcare AI Market Mapping

12.1. Biopharma (By Theraphy)

12.2. Healthcare Analytics

12.3. Biopharma (by Disease)

12.4. Diagnostics (By Disease)

12.5. Consumer HealthTech

12.6. By Fitness and Wellness Tech

12.7. By Healthcare IT

12.8. Diagnostics (by Technology)

12.9. By Medical Devices

12.10. Life Sciences Tech

12.11. Biotech R&D

12.12. Biopharma Outsourcing

12.13. Genomics

12.14. Assistive Tech

12.15. Others



13. Markets of Investment Activity

13.1. Suite

13.2. Sequencing Analysis

13.3. Cheminformatics

13.4. Patient Health

13.5. Aging

13.6. AI

13.7. Virtual Care

13.8. Access Solutions

13.9. WorkFlow Optimization

13.10. Disease Agnostic AI



14. Future Market Sizing Analysis, 2019E-2025E



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxw8n1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

