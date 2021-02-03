Asia-Pacific Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025: Focus on IBM, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Alphabet, Next IT Verint, Welltok, Oncora Medical, Entilic, Koninklijke Philips and General Vision
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025 - by Applications, by Countries, by End Users & by Technologies and Current Investment Scenario" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.
The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; innovation, adoption and application gap in comparison to US and Europe; case studies on various healthcare application areas and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Alphabet Inc., Next IT Verint Corporation, Welltok Incorporation, Oncora Medical, Entilic Incorporation, Koninklijke Philips and General Vision.
The interpretation explores investment trends in the market, major funding opportunities by stage, potential markets of investment activity along with future outlook & projections highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Size and Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Analysis
- Future Projections
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Consolidated Research Approach
2.4. Market Sizing Approach
2.5. Market Limitations
2.6. Final Conclusion
3. APAC AI in Healthcare Value Chain & Ecosystem
- Market Ecosystem, 2018
- Market Value Chain(Inter-Entity Relationship Analysis), 2018
4. APAC AI in Healthcare Market Size Analysis, 2013- 2018
- Key Takeaways
5. APAC Healthcare AI Market Segmentation, 2013-2025E
5.1. By Application, 2013-2025E
5.2. By End User (Hospitals/Clinics/Healthcare Providers, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies & Others), 2013-2025E
5.3. By Country (Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore & Rest of APAC), 2013-2023E
- India Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E
- Singapore Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E
- Japan Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E
- China Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E
- Australia Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E
- OTher APAC Countries AI in Healthcare MArket, 2013-2023E
5.4. By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing & Context Aware Processing), 2013-2023E
- Deep Learning
- Querying Method
- Natural Language Processing
- Context Awareness Processing
6. Innovation, Adoption and Application Gap - Comparison of APAC with Europe & US
7. Regulatory Framework in APAC AI in Healthcare Market
8. Case Studies on Various Application Areas of AI in Healthcare, 2013-2018
8.1. Automated Report Generating Model
8.2. Hospital Patient Management System
8.3. Digital Pathology
8.4. Face Recognition in Healthcare
8.5. Converting Paperwork into Digital Data
8.6. Healthcare Vascular Disrupting Agent
8.7. Counterfeit Medicine Analysis
8.8. Medical Treatment Recommendations
8.9. Predicting Illness and Patient Outcomes
8.10. Text Classification and Mining for Biomedical Literature
8.11. Portable Ultrasound Devices
8.12. Methods of Monitoring Vitals
8.13. Drug Discovery
8.14. Biomarker Discovery
9. Competitive Landscape in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 2018
9.1. Competition Scenario in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 2018
9.2. Strengths and Weaknesses Of Major Players, 2018
10. Company Profiling of Major Players Operating in APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Including Company Overview, Software Offerings, Applications, Business Strategies, Partnerships, Products Offered, Watson in APAC, Challenges Faced etc.)
10.1.1. IBM
10.2. NVIDIA Corporation
10.3. Intel
10.4. Microsoft Corporation
10.5. iCarbonX
10.6. Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc)
10.7. Next-IT Verint Corporation
10.8. Welltok Incorporation
10.9. Oncora Medical
10.10. Entilic Incorporation
10.11. Koninklijke Philips
10.12. General Vision
11. Investment Sceanrio-Heathcare in AI, 2018
11.1. List of Companies By Public, Acquired and Unicorn, 2018
11.2. Competition Analysis & Investment Outlook by Sector
11.2.1. List of Companies By Biopharma (by Therapy)
11.2.2. List of Companies By Healthcare Analytics
11.2.3. List of Companies By Clinical Analytics
11.2.4. List of Companies By Diagnostics (by Disease)
11.2.5. List of Companies By Consumer HealthTech
11.2.6. List of Companies By Healthcare IT
11.2.7. List of Companies Diagnostics (By Technology)
11.2.8. List of Companies By Medical Devices
11.2.9. List of Companies By Research and Development
11.3. Major Funding By Stage (Late, Early and Seed), June 2017- June 2019
11.4. Investment Trends
12. Healthcare AI Market Mapping
12.1. Biopharma (By Theraphy)
12.2. Healthcare Analytics
12.3. Biopharma (by Disease)
12.4. Diagnostics (By Disease)
12.5. Consumer HealthTech
12.6. By Fitness and Wellness Tech
12.7. By Healthcare IT
12.8. Diagnostics (by Technology)
12.9. By Medical Devices
12.10. Life Sciences Tech
12.11. Biotech R&D
12.12. Biopharma Outsourcing
12.13. Genomics
12.14. Assistive Tech
12.15. Others
13. Markets of Investment Activity
13.1. Suite
13.2. Sequencing Analysis
13.3. Cheminformatics
13.4. Patient Health
13.5. Aging
13.6. AI
13.7. Virtual Care
13.8. Access Solutions
13.9. WorkFlow Optimization
13.10. Disease Agnostic AI
14. Future Market Sizing Analysis, 2019E-2025E
