Asia Pacific Hereditary Angiodema Epidemiology Report 2019: Focus on China, India, Japan, South-Korea, & Australia

The "Hereditary Angiodema - Asia Pacific Epidemiology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hereditary Angiodema - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Hereditary Angiodema in the China, India, Japan, South-Korea, Australia and Rest of APAC.

The prevalent population of Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) was estimated to be 68,813 [APAC Countries] in 2018. Among the APAC countries, China accounts for the highest HAE cases, followed by India. Among other APAC Rest of APAC countries had the highest prevalent patient population of Hereditary Angiodema, followed by Japan.

Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) Epidemiology

The Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in APAC Countries. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by total prevalent population, diagnosed-prevalent population, gender-specific prevalent population, age-specific prevalent population and type-specific prevalent population of Hereditary Angiodema.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the APAC Countries during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Report Scope

The report covers detailed overview of Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the APAC Countries

The Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hereditary Angiodema (HAE).

The Report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the APAC Countries with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by total prevalent patient population, diagnosed population, gender, age and symptom specific patient distribution in APAC Countries.

Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast of Hereditary Angiodema (HAE) epidemiology

APAC Countries Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Hereditary Angiodema (HAE)

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: gender-specific prevalence, age-specific prevalence (Hereditary Angiodema)

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk & Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1 Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Prevalent Patient Distribution (%): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

1.1 Total Prevalent Cases Distribution (%) of HAE in 2016

1.2 Total Prevalent Cases Distribution (%) of HAE in 2027

1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Distribution (%) of HAE in 2016

1.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Distribution (%) of HAE in 2027



2 Hereditary Angioedema: Disease Background and Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types of Hereditary Angioedema

2.2.1 Pathophysiologic and Immunologic Features of Types I and II HAE

2.3 Clinical Presentation

2.3.1 Symptoms

2.3.2 Associated diseases

2.4 Causes and Risk Factors

2.4.1 Potentially provoking factors

2.5 Genetic Basis of Hereditary Angioedema

2.5.1 Mechanisms of Edema Formation

2.6 Diagnosis of Hereditary Angioedema

2.6.1 Laboratory Findings

2.6.2 Prenatal and Postnatal Diagnosis

2.6.3 Delayed Diagnosis of HAE-A Persistent Problem with Serious Consequences

2.7 Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

2.7.1 Acute therapy

2.7.2 Short-term prophylaxis

2.7.3 Long-term prophylaxis

2.8 WAO guideline for the management of hereditary angioedema

2.9 Guideline for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) 2010 by the Japanese Association for Complement Research

2.1 Acute HAE attacks - current Australian management algorithm



3 Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1 Key Findings



4 APAC Countries

4.1 Total Prevalent Population of Hereditary Angioedema in APAC Countries

4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hereditary Angioedema in APAC Countries

4.3 Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hereditary Angioedema in APAC Countries



5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hereditary Angioedema



6 Appendix



7 Capabilities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fpq4b/asia_pacific?w=5

