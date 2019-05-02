Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market, 2025 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.35%

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC home entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to grow at 18.35% annually over 2019-2025, driven by a rising adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the region.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC home-based entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robot Software Market 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robot Services Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 APAC Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Education & Research Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Commercial & Art Robots Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Household Sector 2014-2025

5.2.1 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025

5.2.2 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025

5.2.3 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Commercial Sector 2014-2025

5.3.1 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Live Performances 2014-2025

5.3.2 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Amusement Parks 2014-2025

5.3.3 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Museums 2014-2025

5.3.4 APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Other Entertainment Venues 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 India

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

