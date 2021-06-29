Asia-Pacific Industrial Construction Projects Tracker Report 2021: Detailed Analysis of a Combined $1.2 Trillion Projects Pipeline

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Construction Projects, Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects in Asia-Pacific.

The publisher is currently tracking industrial construction projects in Asia-Pacific with a combined value of US$1.12 trillion, of which projects with a value of US$505.6 billion are in execution, with a further US$78.8 billion in the pre-execution stage (comprising design, tender and award stages).

Despite the impact of the pandemic on the sector, the pipeline of early-stage projects remains healthy. Projects in the planning stage account for US$443 billion of pipeline value, with an additional US$92.3 billion in pre-planning stages (comprising the announced and study stages).



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 India

2.2 China

2.3 Indonesia

2.4 Australia

2.5 South Korea

2.6 Taiwan

2.7 Vietnam

2.8 The Philippines

2.9 Malaysia

2.10 Japan



3. Construction



