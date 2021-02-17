Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet-of-Things Market 2020: Future Growth Potential Beyond Connectivity Offers Unique Growth Opportunities for Telecommunication Services Providers

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Disruptive Technologies Powering the Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet-of-Things Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is considered a global hub for manufacturing and industry. Additionally, governments across the region are undertaking bold digital transformation programs to achieve advanced industrial capabilities, particularly regarding the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). However, despite the hype, there remains considerable ambiguity about the type and size of opportunities that may emerge from efforts to implement IIoT in APAC.

This study tries to understand the framework of key opportunity elements in IIoT through relevant government initiatives and IIoT key market participants' activities in the past year. The report highlights the pivotal telecommunication operators' role in the entire IIoT ecosystem in segments such as connectivity, infrastructure and service management, and platforms in APAC. It also identifies the most critical IIoT opportunities emerging in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial IoT Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial IoT

Snapshot of Manufacturing Industry in Asia-Pacific

Overview of Industrial IoT Impact on the Manufacturing Industry

Framework for Industrial IOT Key Elements

Critical Government Initiatives Accelerating Industrial IoT Adoption in APAC

Market Landscape Overview and Key Participants' Activities

Market Landscape Overview and Key Participants' Activities (continued)

Key Opportunity Areas for Telecommunication Operators in APAC

Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial IoT

Growth Opportunity 1-Industrial Augmented Reality and its Increasing Application Areas

Growth Opportunity 2-IT and OT Convergence for Higher Connectivity and Insights

Growth Opportunity 3-Industrial Cloud to Manage Data Sharing Within Secure Network

Growth Opportunity 4-Wireless Connectivity Gaining Momentum in Industrial IoT

Growth Opportunity 5-Industrial IoT Security Solutions Set to be Critical for Industrial IoT Deployments

