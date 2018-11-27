Asia-Pacific IoT Engineering Services Market, 2023 - Focus on Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific IoT Engineering Services Market By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific IoT engineering services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2023

Integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes across IoT security services offers centralized management of network and associated data, thereby reducing the burgeoning business vulnerabilities and security concerns as well as fueling the IoT engineering services market in the region.

Moreover, industrial infrastructure evolution to smart environment, along with technological convergence is expected to drive Asia-Pacific IoT engineering services market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific IoT Engineering Services Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of IoT engineering services market in APAC:

IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the market are



Altran Technologies, SA

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra Limited

Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited

eInfochips

Prodapt Solutions Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Asia-Pacific IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Service

4.2.2. By End User Sector

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. China IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

4.4. Japan IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

4.5. South Korea IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

4.6. India IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

4.7. Singapore IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.2. Company Profiles



8. Strategic Recommendations



