Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2021 Featuring 60 Major Law Firms

The 2021 Asia Pacific Law Firm report details the hourly rates of all major law firms in the vast and growing Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific (and Africa) are forecasted to be the engines of global commercial opportunity mainly due to their population growth happening now and through 2030, resulting in a massive expansion in their middle-classes that will translate to more jobs and businesses and greater purchasing power.

Most law firms operating in the region currently will reap the economic benefits of this expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Section 1: Overall Rates by Firm



Section 2: Practice Area Rates by Firm



Section 3: Overall Rates by Country and City

3.1 Rates by Country (all Firms combined)

3.1A Rates by Firm by Country

3.2 Rates by City (all Firms combined)

3.2A Rates by Firm by City

Companies Mentioned

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Arnold Bloch Leibler

Ashurst LLP

Baker McKenzie

Campbells

Chien Yeh Law Offices

Chuo Sogo Law Office , P.C.

, P.C. City-Yuwa Partners

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Deacons

Dentons

Dentons Rodyk & Davidson

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Drew & Napier, LLC

Fangda Partners

Foley & Lardner LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwalte GmbH

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills

Han Kun Law Offices

Herbert Smith Freehills

HMP Law

Hogan Lovells LLP

Jade & Fountain PRC Lawyers Corporation

John C H Suen & Co

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Kim & Chang

King & Wood Mallesons

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Linklaters

Milbank LLP

Moray & Agnew

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Mourant

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners

Paul Hastings LLP

Prince's Chambers

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Ropes & Gray LLP

Sakura Kyodo Law Offices

Shin & Kim LLC

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Squire Patton Boggs

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Zhong Lun Law Firm

