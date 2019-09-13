Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study tracks the demand for lithium-ion batteries emanating from the APAC region that includes Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asian countries (such as Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia), Australia, and New Zealand.



Moreover, it throws light on lithium-ion battery market revenues generated from consumer, industrial, and automotive applications in the region. China, India, and South Asian countries are excluded from the scope of this study, and the revenue forecast is provided for the period of 2018 to 2025. The study tracks the role of key battery manufacturers such as Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SK Innovation, Panasonic Corporation, and Kokam. The transition of these manufacturers from consumer to industrial and then automotive applications are also highlighted.

Increasing use of smartphones that offer the mobile Internet facility loaded with multiple applications has become a way of life around the world. The Asia-Pacific region includes countries with high populations, emerging economies, and increasing urbanization. All this paves the way for higher demand for smartphones and improved telecommunications and data center infrastructures, boosting the use of lithium-ion batteries directly or indirectly. Lithium-ion batteries have also become the norm for all consumer electronic equipment, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, power banks, and wearable devices (e.g., smartwatches).

There is a growing penetration of lithium-ion batteries in industrial applications including cordless power drills, data center and backup power, energy storage, advanced medical devices, material handling equipment, and aerospace and defense. Although lithium-ion is yet to fully replace the existing battery chemistries, the number of equipment fitted with lithium-ion batteries each year is increasing significantly. This drives lithium-ion battery demand for the industrial applications segment.

Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the key emerging trends in APAC, where each country has a supportive policy for the growth of EVs in place. This further drives the demand for lithium-ion batteries and creates growth opportunities for all major battery manufacturers in the region.

Research Highlights

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which are the key end-user applications using lithium-ion batteries extensively?

Which are the key industries supporting growth? Is there a difference in demand patterns across countries?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

How does the demand pattern for lithium-ion batteries vary across each country according to end-user applications?

Are the vendors in this space ready to operate alone, or do they need to leverage partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview-Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Lithium-ion Battery Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Lithium-ion Battery Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Lithium-ion Battery Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2-Urbanization and Smart Devices

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Consumer Segment Analysis

Consumer Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Industrial Segment Analysis

Industrial Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Automotive Segment Analysis

Automotive Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. East Asia Analysis

East Asia-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Competitive Factors and Assessment

11. Southeast Asia Analysis

Southeast Asia-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Competitive Factors and Assessment

12. Australasia Analysis

Australasia-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Competitive Factors and Assessment

13. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Kokam

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

SK Innovation

